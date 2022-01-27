Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity

This change reflects the transformational growth Revolution, a sustainable loop plastic solutions company, has experienced in recent years through both acquisition and organic investment as it continues to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint to better serve its customers and communities in need of sustainable solutions. The company’s headquarters are in Little Rock, Ark., with corporate offices in Flower Mound, Tex., and additional locations throughout the United States.

Revolution’s business utilizes a unique, circular approach to plastic film that leverages its vertically integrated capabilities to recover, recycle and manufacture products, all within its Revolution facilities. This holistic approach results in products containing up to 100% recycled content, while diverting hundreds of millions of pounds of waste from landfills each year. Businesses large and small rely on Revolution to deliver effective, scalable, sustainable solutions that help them reduce their environmental impact and achieve their sustainability goals.

In recent years, Revolution has expanded at a rapid pace, applying its circular approach to an ever-growing portfolio of brands and products that include agricultural film, trash can liners, consumer carryout bags, construction sheeting and most recently stretch film. With the transition to a single identity, Revolution will no longer operate under its previous portfolio of brands and instead will align under strategic Revolution business divisions designed to streamline operations and better serve its customers, target end markets and their communities. These divisions include Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Commercial, Sustainable Consumer, Sustainable Stretch Solutions and Sustainable Materials.

“These are exciting times for Revolution. Our company’s continued rapid growth has necessitated this transition to a single, consistent, and collaborative brand,” says Sean Whiteley, Revolution’s CEO. “Unifying our business entities under one identity will enable us to more effectively convey a unified message in championing solutions that empower everyone to contribute to a more sustainable future. In doing that, we not only help the environment, but also help our partners meet their environmental, social and governance goals, build on our industry leadership and create more sustainable growth.”

As part of the refreshed branding, Revolution is unveiling a new corporate website as well as a new brand tagline: “redefine possible”. This new positioning reflects the company’s commitment to redefining what is possible for sustainable plastic solutions that help all sizes of companies contribute to a more sustainable future.



