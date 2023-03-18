Tyson Pilots Flow-Wrap Packs for Case-Ready Beef

According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional EPS packaging.

Tyson Foods’ fresh meats division has introduced flow-wrap packaging for its case-ready portfolio. According to Tyson, by using flow-wrapping technology, it is able to use less plastic than with its conventional tray-and-film-wrap packaging, use less energy during production, and keep its products fresher three times longer. This solution is currently being tested with its case-ready ground beef products with ample expansion opportunity across case ready.

“We’re pleased to offer a straightforward and immediate way for retailers to meet the demands of the environmentally conscious consumer while also doing our part to minimize plastic waste,” says Rikki Ingram, director of fresh meats marketing for Tyson Foods. “A recent consumer tracking survey [Midan Marketing, Meat Consumer Tracking Survey April 2022] showed consumers are willing to pay 20% more for more sustainably produced fresh meat products. New packaging, like flow wrap, is one way suppliers can help retailers meet consumer demand.”

According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional expanded polystyrene product packaging and was developed to extend the freshness of meat. The packaging’s airtight environment also helps maintain color and freshness and allows for a product to be frozen without impacting quality.

Tyson adds that other benefits of the packaging format include no leaks, drips, or mess; clear packaging for more product visibility; and easy opening with convenient tear openings.