New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Tyson Pilots Flow-Wrap Packs for Case-Ready Beef

The new packaging eliminates the traditional EPS tray from its case-ready beef packaging, resulting in a 50% reduction in plastic.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 18, 2023
According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional EPS packaging.
According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional EPS packaging.

Tyson Foods’ fresh meats division has introduced flow-wrap packaging for its case-ready portfolio. According to Tyson, by using flow-wrapping technology, it is able to use less plastic than with its conventional tray-and-film-wrap packaging, use less energy during production, and keep its products fresher three times longer. This solution is currently being tested with its case-ready ground beef products with ample expansion opportunity across case ready.

“We’re pleased to offer a straightforward and immediate way for retailers to meet the demands of the environmentally conscious consumer while also doing our part to minimize plastic waste,” says Rikki Ingram, director of fresh meats marketing for Tyson Foods. “A recent consumer tracking survey [Midan Marketing, Meat Consumer Tracking Survey April 2022] showed consumers are willing to pay 20% more for more sustainably produced fresh meat products. New packaging, like flow wrap, is one way suppliers can help retailers meet consumer demand.”

   Read related story, “Case-Ready Meat Continues Growth, Along With Digital Messaging.”

According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional expanded polystyrene product packaging and was developed to extend the freshness of meat. The packaging’s airtight environment also helps maintain color and freshness and allows for a product to be frozen without impacting quality.

Tyson adds that other benefits of the packaging format include no leaks, drips, or mess; clear packaging for more product visibility; and easy opening with convenient tear openings.

Related Stories
Mars’ transition from a petroleum-based polypropylene film wrap to one made of advanced-recycled, recyclable materials for its KIND snack bar is the culmination of a closed-loop collaboration between Mars, Landbell Group, and SABIC.
Materials & containers
KIND Bar Wrap Closes the Loop
The new cartons, for four-, six-, 12-, and 24-ct multipacks of single and mixed SKUs, were designed in-house by Maui Brewing’s marketing team.
Materials & containers
Maui Brewing Ditches Plastic Rings for Paperboard Cartons
Screenshot 2023 03 13 At 10 36 06 Am
Materials & containers
Four New CPGs Join Film Recycling Collab MBOLD
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
According to Tyson, flow-wrap packaging uses approximately 50% less plastic and 50% less energy in the manufacturing process as compared to traditional EPS packaging.
Materials & containers
Tyson Pilots Flow-Wrap Packs for Case-Ready Beef
The new packaging eliminates the traditional EPS tray from its case-ready beef packaging, resulting in a 50% reduction in plastic.
The new design focuses on several main elements: color, the presentation of the logo, the brand’s iconic mermaid mascot, Catalina, and Chicken of the Sea’s wild-caught credentials.
Package Design
Chicken of the Sea Rebrand Makes a Splash
The latest automation installation at the plant is a two-ABB IRB 1200 robot station that case packs the retail cartons into 12-ct shipper cases.
Robotics
White Castle's Robotic Path to Packaging Automation
The new cartons, for four-, six-, 12-, and 24-ct multipacks of single and mixed SKUs, were designed in-house by Maui Brewing’s marketing team.
Materials & containers
Maui Brewing Ditches Plastic Rings for Paperboard Cartons
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Proco
Collaborative Robot Packer
Proco Machinery’s collaborative robot packer is designed to work alongside human operators to increase efficiency and performance. It can perform a range of tasks, from testing containers to packing them into cases.
Dual Syringe Labeler
Container Inverter
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »