Features include:

• The film biodegrades completely on average after 4 years

• The film biodegrades in landfill conditions (anaerobic)

• Developed in accordance with ASTM D5511

• Biodegradable - it generates humus and CH4 + H2O

• The additive used is 100% organic, composed of non-toxic raw materials

• The property of biodegradability is related to the chemical structure of the polymer

• Approved for direct contact with foods

• Focus on the three pillars of Sustainability

“The Ecophane line is the result of extensive research and development and the use of highly advanced technology. We are now able to create a PET film with a minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled PET in its composition,” explained Marcos Vieira, Global R&D Director of Terphane. This technological expertise has resulted in more than 10 different types of Ecophane films available for a wide variety of applications.

The re-use of post-consumer materials in Terphane´s new Ecophane films aligns with the circular economy concept: disposed PET packaging (primarily water bottles) is collected and recycled into new packaging. The Ecophane line enables brand owners searching for more sustainable packaging to meet commitments to their markets.

The continued conversion from rigid to lightweight, flexible packaging also reduces environmental impact and offers great advantages for product storage, transportation costs and disposal. “Flexible packaging manufacturers are leading the discussion about sustainable packaging. Flexible packaging is today’s perfect choice for a sustainable solution in the market. The new Ecophane films close the loop for using disposable post-consumer packaging that can be recycled again,” stated Vieira.

