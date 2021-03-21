Flexible Packaging Awards Include Three Gold Winners For Emirates Printing Press

All three award winners from EPP won Gold for Printing, including a package for Hunter’s Gourmet Quinoa Chips from Hunter Foods—UAE. An adhesive lamination of biaxially oriented polypropylene/metallized polyester/LDPE, the clear BOPP is reverse printed on a gravure press in seven colors. This package was also recognized by the FPA judges for Packaging Excellence and Shelf Impact.

Also winning Gold for EPP in the Printing category was a 100-g pouch of chocolate-covered dates from Al Foah Dates of the UAE. Featuring a patterned gold metallic design for maximum shelf impact, the flat-bottom pouch with side gussets includes a reclosable zipper to maintain product freshness and has a laser score for consumer convenience. The adhesive lamination consists of reverse-printed polyester/metallized polyester/PE. Printing is done in eight colors plus matte varnish in register on a gravure press. Finished pouches are supplied to the customer for filling and sealing.

Rounding out EPP’s Gold Award winners for Printing was a 2-kg flat-bottom gusseted pouch for Volga Shahi Gold basmati rice from Walq Food Industries of the UAE. Artwork on the package was designed to enhance a traditional feel, while the matte and glossy look creates attention-grabbing shelf appeal. Supplied as a pre-made pouch to Walq, the package is made of a three-layer adhesive lamination of reverse-printed polyester/metallized polyester/PE. Gravure printing is done in eight colors plus surface matte varnish in register.

