Flexible Packaging Awards Include Three Gold Winners For Emirates Printing Press

Of the 11 Gold Achievement Awards handed out in the 2021 FPA Awards Competition, three were won by Emirates Printing Press of the United Arab Emirates.

Pat Reynolds
Emirates Printing Press LLC
Mar 21st, 2021

All three award winners from EPP won Gold for Printing, including a package for Hunter’s Gourmet Quinoa Chips from Hunter Foods—UAE. An adhesive lamination of biaxially oriented polypropylene/metallized polyester/LDPE, the clear BOPP is reverse printed on a gravure press in seven colors. This package was also recognized by the FPA judges for Packaging Excellence and Shelf Impact.

Also winning Gold for EPP in the Printing category was a 100-g pouch of chocolate-covered dates from Al Foah Dates of the UAE. Featuring a patterned gold metallic design for maximum shelf impact, the flat-bottom pouch with side gussets includes a reclosable zipper to maintain product freshness and has a laser score for consumer convenience. The adhesive lamination consists of reverse-printed polyester/metallized polyester/PE. Printing is done in eight colors plus matte varnish in register on a gravure press. Finished pouches are supplied to the customer for filling and sealing.

Rounding out EPP’s Gold Award winners for Printing was a 2-kg flat-bottom gusseted pouch for Volga Shahi Gold basmati rice from Walq Food Industries of the UAE. Artwork on the package was designed to enhance a traditional feel, while the matte and glossy look creates attention-grabbing shelf appeal. Supplied as a pre-made pouch to Walq, the package is made of a three-layer adhesive lamination of reverse-printed polyester/metallized polyester/PE. Gravure printing is done in eight colors plus surface matte varnish in register.

