FPA Partners with PACK EXPO Connects

The Partner Program connects over 20 leading trade associations and is dedicated to advancing the industry with attendees and exhibitors, bringing significant resources, insights, and expertise to this year’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” comments Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to connecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

FPA’s virtual booth will highlight several of its recent activities and reports, including the 2020 Achievement Awards and Innovation Showcase, the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries, the 2020-2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide, the Report to the Membership, Sustainability Life Cycle and Economic Impacts of Flexible Packaging in E-commerce Report, and A Holistic View of the Role of Flexible Packaging in a Sustainable World Report and Life Cycle Assessment case studies.

FPA will also be showcasing the winners of the FPA 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor, Institute of Packaging Professionals.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.



