FPA Partners with PACK EXPO Connects

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced it is participating in the PACK EXPO Connects Partner Program and Showcase of Packaging Innovations during PACK EXPO Connects produced by PMMI Media Group.

Flexible Packaging Association
Nov 2nd, 2020
Packexpo Connects Release Final 2

The Partner Program connects over 20 leading trade associations and is dedicated to advancing the industry with attendees and exhibitors, bringing significant resources, insights, and expertise to this year’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” comments Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to connecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

FPA’s virtual booth will highlight several of its recent activities and reports, including the 2020 Achievement Awards and Innovation Showcase, the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries, the 2020-2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide, the Report to the Membership, Sustainability Life Cycle and Economic Impacts of Flexible Packaging in E-commerce Report, and A Holistic View of the Role of Flexible Packaging in a Sustainable World Report and Life Cycle Assessment case studies.

FPA will also be showcasing the winners of the FPA 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations,  sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor, Institute of Packaging Professionals.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.


Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure
Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR
Berry Global announced that its PE squeezable tubes were recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting and exceeding its HDPE-01 Critical Guidance. Berry also introduces its Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure.
Nov 2nd, 2020
E Pac Connect Full Lockup 2000px (1)
ePac Flexible Packaging Announces ePacConnect
Innovative company plans to digitize all packaging to connect brands with consumers.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Pe Pouch Woofsome Dog Treats Earth Tone Collage
Recyclable Pet Food Packaging
Printpack introduces the Preserve line of recyclable pet food packaging featuring Preserve PE, Preserve PCR, and Preserve Renewable.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Arc 1203 Edit
Agitator Pouch Shakes Up Precision Nutrition
Powdered supplement product tailored to individual consumers’ needs comes in a lightweight, portable pouch with a plastic agitator that ‘blends’ the beverage once water is added.
Oct 19th, 2020
Vela Bag Assortment
Transparent Paper Bags
Seaman Paper introduces Vela FSC®-certified transparent paper bags designed to replace single-use plastic poly bags. They are available in five sizes: XS (15x20 cm), S (20x25 cm), M (25x30cm), L (30x40cm), and XL (35x50cm).
Oct 16th, 2020
Sun-Maid's glow-in-the-dark snacks for Halloween.
Sun-Maid Goes Glow -in-the-Dark
For those looking for a festive addition to a Halloween treat bag or bowl, Sun-Maid is releasing limited-edition glow-in-the-dark packaging for its Sour Raisin Snacks and yogurt-covered raisins.
Oct 7th, 2020
Whole Bean Coffees
Tchibo Coffee Debuts in The U.S. with Unique Package Features
Seventy-year old European coffeehouse brews up fresh experience in eight Midwest markets.
Oct 4th, 2020
Aldi Italy With Rp Cs E1598623176534
Reusable Packaging for Food and Beverage: 6 Innovation Trends to Watch
Reusable packaging has long been integral to the food and beverage sector – and will continue to be as the latter industry makes its way to a digitized, automated, and more sustainable future.
Sep 24th, 2020
Jif Skippy
Jif, Skippy Add Flexible, Squeezable Peanut Butter Pack Formats
So-called 'peanut-butter knuckles,' experienced by parents scraping the last peanut butter from the bottom of the jar for their kids' lunches, may soon be a thing of the past.
Sep 11th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
Susosu mineral water infused with molecular hydrogen is packaged in a 300-mL multilayer aluminum pouch with gussets.
Hydrogen Water Potency Preserved with Aluminum Pouch
Unique gusseted aluminum stand-up pouch format keeps hydrogen atoms inside, preserving the antioxidant, energy-boosting, and anti-inflammation properties of the water.
Aug 13th, 2020
Unknown
Morris Packaging Expands Plant Capacity
Morris Packaging expanded its Plymouth, Minn. plant with the addition of two 10-color flexographic printing presses.
Jul 27th, 2020
John Bitner
Packaging Pioneer John Bitner Passes Away
John Bitner, global packaging expert and IoPP Past President, passed away May 14, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was 75.
Jul 21st, 2020
Index 5ef4c31e9b896
ePac Flexible Packaging Continues to Expand Operations
ePac Flexible Packaging announced an expansion in operations to serve its rapidly growing customer base.
Jul 21st, 2020
Cpf Green Logo 2048x376
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Genpak Flexible
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired Genpak Flexible from The Jim Pattison Group.
Jul 7th, 2020
Bio Tone Tomato Tone Group
Lawn & Garden Brand Practices what it Preaches with Bio-based Pouch
Espoma Organic showcases its continued commitment to the environment with more sustainable flexible packaging alternatives.
Jun 30th, 2020
Fpa2
FPA Publishes 2020–2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide
The Buyers Guide is a comprehensive listing of FPA members’ manufacturing and material supplying capabilities.
Jun 25th, 2020
Epaclogo
ePac Flexible Packaging Expands into Northern California
ePac Flexible Packaging announced plans to open its next facility near Sacramento, serving the Northern California area. The company has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by other ePac U.S. locations until its manufacturing facility opens.
Jun 25th, 2020
Image005
Aripack Partners With Italy-based Packaging Machinery Manufacturers
Aripack, announces its exclusive North American partnerships with Italy-based Miele and Laferpack.
Jun 10th, 2020
Mndpr152b
Recyclable Mono-material Pouch Uses One-Way Valve to Keep Soft Pet Chews Fresh
Pet food maker Mera is the first to use pre-made, mono-material, recyclable plastic FlexiBags for its semi-moist dog treats.
Jun 9th, 2020
FDT IIoT Server (FITS) Architecture
FDT Group Releases Data Exchange Standard for Next-Gen Automation
The new FDT 3.0 standard and developer toolkits are secure, scalable and platform-independent, enabling remote access to device and network data across the enterprise without PLC/DCS host intervention.
Jun 8th, 2020
Mc Andrews Liquibox Patents Hi Res
Liquibox Retains McAndrews, Held & Malloy for Patent Litigation Work
Liquibox has retained the services of McAndrews, Held & Malloy to handle all of the company’s patent prosecution and patent litigation work.
Jun 8th, 2020
Gay Love, Chairman Emeritus, Printpack
Gay M. Love, Printpack, Passes Away
Printpack announced that Gay M. Love, Chairman Emeritus, passed away on May 28, 2020.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Darrell Lea, Eastern Regional & Key Account Sales Manager, AlliedFlex.
Darrell Lea Joins AlliedFlex Sales Team
Lea brings years of Industrial and packaging equipment sales and account management experience to his new position with AlliedFlex Technologies, Inc.
May 26th, 2020
Craig Bergset joins the South African team as a Regional Sales Manager
BW Flexible Systems Establishes Sales and Support Office in South Africa
Craig Bergset and Andre Systermans join the local team to serve customers in the region.
May 26th, 2020
Ppc Green
PPC Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainability Portfolio
PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, launches PPC Green, its new sustainability portfolio.
May 11th, 2020
Greenstream Pouch
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
C-P Flexible Packaging launches C-P GreenStream sustainable flexible packaging options designed for sustainability utilizing post-consumer recycled content, recyclable materials, compostable materials, and downgauged materials.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Lb Rgb Pos
Liquibox Completes Sale of Select BIB Assets to TriMas Corp.
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the sale of select bag-in-box (BIB) assets to TriMas Corp.
Apr 30th, 2020
Original Superfood Creamer®
Glenroy Inc. Wins Two 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards
Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging, received two awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition.
Apr 23rd, 2020