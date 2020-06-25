ePac Flexible Packaging Expands into Northern California

The Sacramento facility is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020.

ePac Sacramento is a joint venture between Karma Packaging and ePac Holdings, and will be managed by Pete Rogers, a long-time Sacramento native and business owner. The ePac manufacturing facility will be located at 1601 Aviation Blvd Suite 125, Lincoln, CA 95648.

While serving brands of all sizes, ePac is primarily focused on helping community-based, small and medium-sized businesses grow with great packaging.

According to Virag Patel, ePac COO: “We’re excited to add Northern California to the ePac network. We currently have 16 locations running and serving local brands and communities in the US, Canada, England, and Indonesia. Our network of manufacturing plants gives us the ability to serve local businesses everywhere, and digitally transfer production of any product to locations of our customer’s choosing to meet short delivery times, and minimize shipping costs. No other flexible packaging supplier can achieve this and ship finished products in 3 weeks or less.”



