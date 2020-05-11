Bunting-Elk Grove Village Stays Strong Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

Bunting-Elk Grove Village’s online retail website, BuyMagnets.com, has been able to maintain business as usual despite COVID-19 disruptions in other states.

Bunting Magnetics Co.
May 11th, 2020
Bunting Essential Egv

Its diverse supply chain has allowed it to keep its numerous varieties of magnets and magnetic equipment in stock. While other businesses are forced to shut down, BuyMagnets.com is open 24/7, and its convenient online storefront allows customers to shop from home. The BuyMagnets.com team remains on hand to answer any questions about Bunting products, which are used in medical devices, food and pharmaceutical processing plants, and other crucial industries.

BuyMagnets.com has always believed in maintaining a diverse supply chain and works with a wide variety of suppliers to keep magnets in stock.

Social distancing and “stay-at-home” guidelines have been recommended in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. While many in-person retailers are closed, BuyMagnets.com is open and allows customers to shop safely from the comfort of their homes. The BuyMagnets.com team of magnet experts is working diligently to support customers by providing live chat and phone support.

BuyMagnets.com is staying strong despite the many challenges that COVID-19 has presented. Its supply chain has remained stable and are able to offer customers a complete range of powerful magnets and magnetic equipment. The team can answer any questions customers have about the strongest magnets and the best ways to utilize them.

