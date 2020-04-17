Simplimatic Receives Order for PWB Automation for Ventilators

One of Simplimatic Automation’s long-term customers received a large order from a leading health technology company. This particular company manufactures ventilators among other medical technology and is trying to keep up with the increased ventilator demand across the United States due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Simplimatic is proud to be a small part of the solution in combating COVID-19 in the United States,” Tom DiNardo, company President & CEO, said. “It is our hope that this automation line will help the end user increase the production of ventilators which will in turn save lives.”



