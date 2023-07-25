Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Jo Anne Forman, CEO and Director of Product Development, Sealstrip Corporation

Jo Anne Forman, a seasoned package and system designer, lead inventor, and advocate for women's participation in packaging, discusses the key factors that fueled her remarkable career and accomplishments.

Sealstrip Corp.
Jul 25, 2023
In an exclusive interview for Packaging World's Women in Packaging July supplement, Jo Anne Forman, CEO and Director of Product Development, Sealstrip Corporation reveals the key factors that have propelled her success, the lessons she learned from being a leader, and the rewarding niche she found in creating innovative solutions for some of the world's largest food producers.

What is your name and position?

Jo Anne Forman, CEO and Director of Product Development, Sealstrip Corporation

Tell us about your background and how you got into the packaging industry.

The founder of Sealstrip was looking to hire a business manager. I was introduced as a successful entrepreneur who had recently sold my businesses. His intention was to hire a man. I was interested in the company because it was a manufacturer selling business to business. During the interview I was intrigued by the opportunity of working for a creative company focused on adding convenience to consumer packaging. Nobody likes a hard-to-open package, and I thought the company had a good market opportunity for growth.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry?

The industry had low expectations of women. In 1984, when I started, only about 3% of attendees at PACK EXPO were women. I realized how male dominated this industry was, and I was determined to be successful. I went out of my way to meet more experienced women in other fields, who were the first females in their role or industry. They mentored me as I faced hurdles of discrimination, exclusion and/or ridicule. Over time, I met other women in packaging, and we helped each other by sharing our experiences and resources and developed our network.Corp Logo For Profile

What do you think are some of the key factors that have contributed to your success in the industry?

I chose to learn about differences in gender communication styles, how to listen and stand my ground in discussions, and sidestep but not back down from difficult situations or conversations. As the oldest of seven children, I was expected to be their leader and through school I led various groups. I started my own business in my early 20s and enjoyed the challenge of problem solving and the reward of creating jobs.

I love my work as a package and system designer in the field of making packaging easier. I am the lead inventor on multiple patents, including Sealstrip’s award-winning and best-selling Peel&Seal product currently on the Eggo waffle package, and other products used by major global CPGs over several decades including ConAgra, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Tyson Foods. I enjoy finding a market need and creating a feature to meet that need for the largest food producers in the world. It’s a very rewarding niche that has tapped into my skills and experience, resulting in success. Loving your work is critical to success.

Why are women important in packaging? In the US, more purchasing decisions are made by women than men. Consumers perceive the package as an important part of the product. A better package can trigger the consumer to buy or try a new product. With women at the table offering a different point of view, more options are considered.

What can the industry do better to support women and increase the number of women in leadership positions?

Encouraging participation in the Lean-In program and other outside educational opportunities, making suggestions for reading and training, and being clear on the importance of fair and equitable compensation. Provide mentors who can help show the way to use their best leadership talents at the company. Provide flexibility – work/life balance vs work or life choice – talent doesn’t disappear just because it isn’t in the office chair. Develop opportunities for shared success such as special projects/cross-departmental programs.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging?

It is a great field to work in! It’s interesting, technical, challenging and rewarding. Project work and consulting are options. Industry surveys of compensation are readily available providing the tools for women to have the knowledge necessary to better negotiate for themselves. There are many opportunities for women in industries that have previously been mostly male, in all sizes of companies. Look for a company that is known for being a great place to work. Use your values as a person to guide your career path, if your actions and values align, you find satisfaction and maybe a job you love.


Company Name: Sealstrip Corporation

Company Mission Statement: With 50 years of engineering innovative solutions, Sealstrip Corporation provides flexible packagers with the resealable and easy-open packaging solutions that are essential to compete in today’s consumer market. The company designs and manufactures applicators that retrofit to customers’ existing wrapping machinery. Sealstrip also manufactures the pressure-sensitive tapes used to form the easy open and resealable features on flexible packages. As a certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Sealstrip Corporation is owned and managed predominantly by women.

Headquarters Location: Gilbertstville, Penn.

Leadership: Jo Anne Forman, CEO, Director of Product Development, Sealstrip Corporation

Annual Revenue: $15-20 million

Employee Count Ranges: 42-50

Facility Size: 48,000 sq. ft.

Markets Served: Global

Industries: Food/Beverage, Medical, Personal Care

Product Offerings: Easy open and resealable systems for flexible packaging.


Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging supplement.


