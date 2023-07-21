Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO, Accurate Box Company

With a remarkable four-decade journey as a third-generation leader, Lisa Hirsh shares her experiences and insights on paving the way for women and fostering inclusivity in the packaging industry.

Accurate Box Co.
Jul 21, 2023
Wip Lisa Hirsh Accurate Box

In an exclusive interview featured in Packaging World's Women in Packaging July supplement, we had the privilege of speaking with Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO of Accurate Box Company. As a third-generation leader in the family-owned business, Lisa shares her remarkable journey and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry. With over four decades of experience, she offers valuable insights into her keys to success and her vision for empowering women in leadership positions. Don't miss this captivating interview with a trailblazing expert in the B2B packaging space. 

What is your name and position?

Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO, Accurate Box Company.

What is your background? How did you get into the Packaging Industry?

Accurate BoxI was born into the packaging industry. Accurate Box is a family-owned business, and I’m the third generation to take over. My grandfather, Henry Hirsh, founded Accurate Box in 1944 by purchasing used equipment to start manufacturing boxes. His son and my father, Charlie Hirsh, took over the company in 1960, and in 1982, I joined the company after graduating from college. I liked operations right away. I was fascinated with how to improve our set-ups to get more jobs through our process. Now, 41 years later, I’m guiding my daughter, Samara Ronkowitz, who is the company’s fourth generation, in the business. 

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry?

The biggest challenge I faced being in a male-dominated industry since I started back in the 1980s was being underestimated. I remember being told not to go out on the plant floor because I would get hurt. Not a lot of women were in manufacturing at the time. When I went to my first industry meeting in my 20s, there were 200 people in the room from many different companies, and I was the only woman in the entire room.

What do you think are some of the key factors that have contributed to your success in the industry?

My father is my biggest inspiration and role model, and I contribute the success to him. I learned a lot while working alongside him for 15 years before transitioning into the role of president. I learned it’s important to surround yourself with a great team to help solve problems.  Also, once Accurate Box started to grow rapidly, I focused on the company’s core values and stuck to them to maintain our culture as we grew.

What can the industry do better to support women and increase the number of women in the leadership positions?

Our biggest issue is the leap into manufacturing. It’s a very small group of women that go into manufacturing and there is a small pool when looking for experienced leadership. We need to introduce young people into the industry earlier through internships and mentoring, so they gain more knowledge and experience in our industry.

What advice would you give young women who are considering a career in packaging?

There is a huge opportunity in packaging because it is a maturing industry that is here to stay, and we are looking for young, interested managers. Once you’re in the industry, look for knowledgeable people to learn from. Also, get involved in organizations to gain outside perspectives and advice from those who are in similar positions. I joined the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) when I became president which was terrific for me because I had an outside sounding board of people who were also running businesses. It’s been 23 years now, and I’m still with the same group. It’s been life changing.

Company Name: Accurate Box Company

Mission: Our mission is to achieve sustained growth and profitability by providing high-quality litho-laminated graphic packaging. This will enable us to fulfill the expectations of our customers, employees, and community.

Location: Paterson, N.J.

Leadership: Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO

Annual Revenue: >$150 million

Employee Count: 250-500

Facility Size: 400,000 sq. ft.

Markets Served: North America

Industries: Food and beverage, apparel and fashion accessories, health and beauty, microbrewery and spirits, quick service restaurants, auto aftermarket, pharmaceutical

Product Offerings: Litho-laminated corrugated packaging

Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging supplement. 

Companies in this article
Accurate Box Co.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO, Accurate Box Company
Top Stories
Wip Lisa Hirsh Accurate Box
Women in Packaging
Lisa Hirsh, President and CEO, Accurate Box Company
With a remarkable four-decade journey as a third-generation leader, Lisa Hirsh shares her experiences and insights on paving the way for women and fostering inclusivity in the packaging industry.
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 122
Sustainability
unPACKed Podcast: Sustainability Finds Its Home at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Cases are essentially formed from rollstock of contiguous corrugated, with four different fanfold widths being infed into the system.
E-Commerce
Right-sized Cases Spell Efficiency for Crutchfield’s D2C Operations
Maxresdefault 64b7e78f1c7ad
Robotics
The Automation Revolution: Robots Revolutionizing Packaging and Processing Tasks
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Sea Vision Serialization Aggregation Workstation
Serialization/Aggregation Workstation
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #6901! The Sea Vision TrackPCA workstation offers all-in-one serialization and aggregation.
Decontamination Tunnel
Transfer System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »