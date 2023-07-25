Packaging World's Women in Packaging July supplement features an interview with Rose Graffin, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Serac Holding believes that the packaging industry can better support women by offering clear career paths and promoting a balance between work and family life. Her advice to young women considering a career in packaging involves thorough research, networking, and gaining confidence in their abilities. Embracing challenges and being vocal about their ideas and perspectives will enable them to thrive and make significant contributions to this thriving industry.

What is your name and position?

Rose Graffin, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Serac Holding



Tell us about your background and how you got into the packaging industry.

Born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, I studied law in college. Moving forward I worked for a tax advisory law firm in Sao Paulo when I met JJ Graffin and discovered the complexity of machinery, and the specificity of packaging. This is where I wanted to concentrate my career. JJ recognized my interest when he decided to mentor me. This impacted my career trajectory significantly and eventually I was asked to join the board at Serac. I knew without the encouragement, support and knowledge that was given to me I would not have been able to attain this position.

Serac is a major player in the packaging market. This is a real family business, developed more than 50 years ago by JJ Graffin who gave me the opportunity to participate in the growth and international development of Serac.

Several years later, I was appointed vice chairman of the board and in December 2021, I was appointed chairman of the board and CEO of Serac Holding.

My background is now very intercultural, having lived and worked in both Brazil and Malaysia, now in the United States, within a group having its roots in France. It gives me great pleasure to travel and visit our factories and subsidiaries, meeting our employees and customers alike. In the last six months, we have opened two new offices and added the acquisition of a new company to our portfolio.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry?

Not speaking the language. To assimilate I taught myself French, English and Spanish in a matter of months by listening. In addition, I do not allow others to speak for me and always voice my opinion. As others will attest, Rose needs to talk.

I was also lucky to have a male mentor who believed in me. The support must be relevant to the position. My mentor provided me with guidance, direction, and advice on how to approach challenges. He showed me how to think critically and develop creative approaches to problem solving, in addition to strengthening my confidence and providing me the tools to succeed in my role.

What do you think are some of the key factors that have contributed to your success in the industry?

Treat people with respect, you aspire for success. Always approach learning from others who are more competent than you.

I endeavor to have a good understanding of the products and services offered in the industry, building strong relationships with suppliers, partners, and customers alike while providing excellent customer service and having a well-developed marketing strategy. In addition, I make certain Serac has a strong commitment to quality and safety thoughout the production process, this has been essential in ensuring the success of Serac.

My values are transparent in everything I do and all the decisions I make. The key to success is the respect you give. So, my recommendation for women who want to work in this sector: Be yourself, learn, trust yourself. This industry needs you.

What can the industry do better to support women and increase the number of women in leadership positions?

We in the packaging industry can do better to support women by creating a written path forward after graduation to advance their livelihoods and a path forward to fulfilling career aspirations.

Openly hire with a written direction toward the future that will promise a balance of a career and family success. Explain packaging. It is interesting when described in the correct context. Packaging is also a big industry that can be family friendly, as Serac is, however it is up to the company to forge the path forward and women need to make this happen by understanding what they want and how to achieve it. You see two sides to every story.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging?

Do your research, learn as much as you can about the packaging industry including the different types of packaging. This is an even bigger industry than most people realize. Discover the various job roles and career paths available and offer to intern, understand what about packaging interests you.

In the case of Serac we create filling and capping machines and blow Molders for the future. We are a forward-thinking company with a global presence, our proximity to our customers creates less of a carbon footprint. At Serac, we strive to remain sustainable in everything we create.

Network to discover where in this industry you belong and most of all be confident in your abilities and knowledge. Don’t be afraid to speak up and share your ideas and perspective. Your voice will be heard.

Embrace challenges and don’t be afraid to take on ambitious projects or tasks. This will help you grow, develop your skills, and make you more valuable. And remember to speak up, use your voice clearly and concisely, trust your instincts and know your worth.