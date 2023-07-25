Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Claudia Silvie van den Pol, CEO & Owner at Royal Apollo Group, parent company of Ryson International, Inc.

Claudia Silvie van den Pol discusses the role of empowerment and open dialogue in fostering gender balance in the packaging field. She also discusses her challenges, triumphs, and the key factors behind her success.

Ryson International, Inc.
Jul 25, 2023
Wip Claudia Silvie Ryson

In an interview featured in Packaging World's Women in Packaging July supplement, Claudia Silvie van den Pol, CEO & Owner at Royal Apollo Group, parent company of Ryson International, Inc. discusses the key factors that have contributed to her success in the industry. She emphasizes the importance of adaptability to meet market demands and the power of building a strong network with like-minded professionals.

What is your name and position?

Claudia Silvie van den Pol, CEO & Owner at Royal Apollo Group, parent company of Ryson International, Inc.

Tell us about your background and how you got into the packaging industry.

I studied at International Business School, followed up by International Technology Management. Besides school, ever since I was 15, I started joining my father on business trips and started working at Royal Apollo.  

What are some of the challenges that you have faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry?

I’ve experienced that people didn’t take me seriously. People thought that I was the coffee lady and asked me when the CEO was coming. I’ve got to double-prove myself, so they know what I’m talking about from a technical point of view.  

What do you think are some of the key factors that have contributed to your success in the industry?

Always believe in yourself and boost resilience to stand up again after you made mistakes. Be flexible and adjust to the markets needs. And most important of all, surround yourself with great people.  Ryson Logo

What can the industry do better to support women and increase the number of women in leadership positions? 

Empower women more. Listen and talk to women to understand how and why they have these leadership positions. It’s very important to talk about the balance between family and work life. Not only for the women, but also for the men who make it possible that their wives take a leadership position.  

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in packaging?

Get the right education. Visualize your career and believe in yourself. And, last but not least, stand up for yourself and educate the men in the industry.  


Company Name: Royal Apollo Group, established in 1847 in the Netherlands, is the parent company of Ryson International, Inc., founded in 1995  

Mission Statement: Royal Apollo Group contributes to efficient and sustainable logistic processes within companies. We deliver high quality machines to our customers, while ensuring that we create a joyful, healthy and sustainable environment. 

Headquarters: Coevorden, The Netherlands, and Yorktown, Va. (US) 

Leadership: Claudia Silvie van den Pol, CEO and Owner

Annual Revenue: Not publicly available

Employees: More than 200 

Facility Size: The Netherlands: 22,873 sq. ft.; USA: 49,000 sq. ft.; Thailand: 17,050 sq. ft.

Markets Served:Manufacturing in the Netherlands, United States and Thailand with service operations in the Netherlands, United States, Thailand, China, India and Mexico.   

Industries: Warehousing and logistics, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, Industrial/manufacturing 

Product Offerings: Vertical conveying systems, including spiral conveyors, bucket elevators and product rotators


Click here to meet the female leaders of the packaging industry paving the way for future generations and read the full Women in Packaging supplement.


Companies in this article
Ryson International, Inc.
Videos from Ryson International, Inc.
View more »
How to unload and stand up a Ryson Spiral Conveyor
How to unload and stand up a Ryson Spiral Conveyor
Apr 8th, 2021
How Ryson's 25 Years of Spiral Conveyor Experience have Refined Vertical Conveying
How Ryson's 25 Years of Spiral Conveyor Experience have Refined Vertical Conveying
Nov 23rd, 2020
Packing Conveyor Systems for CPG - Ryson Conveyors - Flexible Conveying Solutions
Packing Conveyor Systems for CPG - Ryson Conveyors - Flexible Conveying Solutions
Nov 20th, 2020
View more »
Fill out the form below to request more information about Claudia Silvie van den Pol, CEO & Owner at Royal Apollo Group, parent company of Ryson International, Inc.
Related Stories
Fb20 Profile202048x2048
Bulk Handling/Filling Equipment
Ryson International, Inc.
Wip Jo Anne Forman Sealstrip
Women in Packaging
Jo Anne Forman, CEO and Director of Product Development, Sealstrip Corporation
Wip Rose Graffin Serac
Women in Packaging
Rose Graffin, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Serac Holding
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 64c12bcf63436
Sustainability
Exploring Paper Packaging as a Sustainable Solution: Innovations and Pros & Cons
In this episode, learn about real-world examples of brands adopting paper packaging solutions and uncover innovative advancements such as recyclable coatings, molded pulp packaging and paper-based foam.
Chanel's new anodized aluminum fragrance decoration removes weight and supports recyclability.
Sustainability
Chanel, Rowse, and Coles shift packaging materials for Sustainability
Following electrical standards in machine development can mitigate damage to property and harm to workers in operation.
Business Intelligence
Following Safe Electrical Practices in Packaging Operations
HR and communications leader shared advice for fostering team engagement at the 2023 PMMI Young Professionals Conference.
Workforce
Leading an Engaged Team in Manufacturing
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
AZCO Corp.'s Innovative Blister Cutter
Products and Equipment Contract Manufacturers/Packagers Should be Aware of
From desiccants and VVM label applicators to blister cutters and compact pumps, contract manufacturers and contract packagers have solutions at their finger tips.
Serialization/Aggregation Workstation
Decontamination Tunnel
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »