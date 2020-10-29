Visit Septimatech at PACK EXPO Connects

Visit Septimatech’s Virtual Showroom at https://pe.show/172

The live product demonstrations are:

November 09/10-10:15am CT—Get Fast Machine Changeovers, Increase OEE and Improve Product Handling

November 09/10-1:30pm CT—Fast, Adjustable, Repeatable Guide Rail Changeover with NO Fine Tuning

November 11/12-10:30am CT—Get Fast Machine Changeovers, Increase OEE and Improve Product Handling

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.



