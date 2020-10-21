Filtec to Showcase Inspection Products at PACK EXPO Connects

See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Filtec will showcase its INTELLECT line of inspection products, including filler management inspection solutions, vision pressure inspection solutions for cans and bottles, and empty can inspection system.

Filtec
Oct 21st, 2020

• The INTELLECT filler management solutions are available for glass and PET bottles, plus metal cans. Correctly fills containers maximizes product quality, reduces waste and product give-away, increases the efficiency of the downstream processes, and delivers a high return on investment (ROI).

They use either vision or photon inspection technologies following the seamer and closer operations to check each container for underfill and overfill. The vision filler management solution for bottles offers even greater results from a wide range of optional inspection applications including slosh compensation, foam measurement, closure color detection, pattern detection, closure defects, vent tube detection, pressure integrity and date code detection. There is also a unique compact INTELLECT photon solution that inspects the fill level of cans between the filler and seamer for true fill level measurement, avoiding potential content spillage errors prior to the seamer.

• The INTELLECT vision pressure inspection solutions are designed for bottles and also includes pressure and vacuum sealing for cans. Correctly pressurized containers reduces waste and costly customer returns, helping deliver a high return on investment (ROI).

INTELLECT vision pressure is an adaptive 3D solid state inspection solution for bottle and can lines. Its non-contact, high resolution, point cloud laser profiling technology precisely measures the external surface topography of container closures to ensure that only correctly pressurized products are shipped to the consumer. Its fast inspection rate allows lines to be operated at their maximum throughput rates without hindering productivity. Finally, FILTEC’s Continuous Adaptive Threshold monitoring software analyzes the inspection results and dynamically sets quality threshold limits that rejects only those containers that do not meet either their pressure or vacuum criteria. The result:  Improved quality and greater value-add productivity.

• The INTELLECT empty can inspection (ECI) system is designed to maximize product quality and return on investment (ROI). The INTELLECT ECI solution is an intelligent automated machine vision system that tracks and inspects every container on-line to prevent damaged or contaminated cans from reaching the filler and seamer to reduce downtime and increase production efficiency. It delivers high-speed, precise inspection performance of up to 2,400 cans/min and is easy to integrate on the production line with its compact footprint.

The solution inspects empty cans to detect a wide variety of defects including:
• Grooves, wrinkles and coating defects

• Visible cracks and holes

• Oil, grease and stains

• Can ovality

• Foreign objects

• Bent, damaged or cracked flanges

• Short or missing flange

• Metal slivers

• Clip-outs

• Residual liquid

Visit Filtec’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/738 to learn more about its products.


Key Zephyr Rendering
Horizontal-Motion Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Key Technology will introduces the Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyor.
Oct 21st, 2020
Xpress Bulk
Visit Orbis Virtually at PACK EXPO Connects
Orbis Corp. will feature packaging solutions for the retail supply chain at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 20th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 10 20 At 2 22 43 Pm
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS to Host Four Product Demonstrations with Live Q&A at PACK EXPO Connects Virtual Event
New products include condition monitoring for predictive maintenance and IE5+ Ultra-Premium High Efficiency synchronous motors.
Oct 20th, 2020
Bwis Photo Maximus 2 White Bg
Mid-Speed Case Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! BW Integrated Systems will debut its Maximus mid-speed case palletizer designed to meet the growing demands for a flexible, high-level case palletizer with a smaller footprint.
Oct 20th, 2020
Qdi Img 0922 Clamshell Splicer Edited
Quantum Design to Demonstrate Product Lines at PACK EXPO Connects
Quantum Design will demonstrate several of its product lines at PACK EXPO Connects. It has 4 demos planned showcasing its Control Systems Integration services as well as converting equipment from the CTC and KTI product lines.
Oct 20th, 2020
Synerlink Photo Carrousel Pet3 Sq
PET Multipack Pre-Cutting System
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Synerlink will showcase the SNAPCUT PET multipack pre-cutting system designed to offer a sustainable alternative to PS for all existing f/f/s machines as well as future models.
Oct 19th, 2020
Accraply Photo Trine Modular Labeling Station
Modular Labeling Station
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Accraply will showcase the Trine modular labeling station that includes the latest in glue roller and cutter technologies. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Trine equipment.
Oct 19th, 2020
Cascades E-com packaging solutions
Cascades to Launch Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Connects
Cascades will introduce four new eco-friendly packaging solution brands at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 19th, 2020
Ma Hfs1100
The Massman Companies to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Connects
The Massman Companies will be exhibiting and demonstrating the capabilities of several of its machines and systems at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 19th, 2020
Psa Photo Cb50 C Front
Counter-Pressure Integrated Canning Line
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Pneumatic Scale Angelus will showcase the CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line designed for craft beverage packaging.
Oct 16th, 2020
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Considering Packaging Robotics? Read This First
Packaging World’s Packaging Robotics Playbook provides a non-biased look at robotics trends, factors when weighing options across your line and get-it-right tips for your team. Download the 49-page report today!
Aug 10th, 2020
P1ekk01623va91vdovrnoostqq7 001
SICK to Host Virtual Press Conference at PACK EXPO Connects
See what’s new with SICK at its first ever virtual press conference for PACK EXPO Connects. There will be four live demos of its intelligent sensor solutions that are helping to improve the packaging process.
Oct 16th, 2020
Rbx 250 Cmyk
High-Efficiency Centrifugal Blower
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Republic Mfg. will debut the new RBX High-Efficiency Centrifugal Blower that can generate flow up to 2,600 cfm and pressure greater than 100 in.H2O while attaining 80% peak efficiencies.
Oct 16th, 2020
The Countdown to 2020’s Most Comprehensive Virtual Packaging Event is On
See more technology in less time at PACK EXPO Connects
Oct 16th, 2020
Xytlf Doors Open Liquid Fill Triangle Vffs 5f7618764a517
Triangle Package to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Connects
Triangle’s PACK EXPO Connects virtual showroom will feature videos, live demonstrations, and more.
Oct 16th, 2020
Rennco 301 Packaging System
Rennco to Demonstrate Vertical Packaging Capabilities at PACK EXPO Connects
Rennco will demonstrate its vertical packaging capabilities that focus on both the food service disposable market and E-commerce bagging at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 15th, 2020
Pack Expo Connects 2020
Mettler Toledo Experts to Present at PACK EXPO Connects
Mettler Toledo Product Inspection’s experts will present the latest technologies at PACK EXPO Connects from November 9-13, 2020.
Oct 15th, 2020
Tnaexpertsatpackexpo
tna’s Experts to Present at PACK EXPO Connects
tna will be hosting two live interactive sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions, share challenges, and engage with tna packaging and processing specialists in real-time.
Oct 14th, 2020
Launch Image
3D Profile Sensors
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Matrox Imaging will showcase the Matrox AltiZ series of integrated high-fidelity 3D profile sensors featuring a dual-camera single-laser design.
Oct 14th, 2020
Image 3
Automatic Testing System for Metal Detectors
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Fortress Technology will unveil the latest version of its Halo system an automatic metal detector testing device designed to automatically test ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel samples on all Fortress metal detectors.
Oct 9th, 2020
Fritz Yambrach, San Jose State University
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Fritz Yambrach of San Jose State University
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. Fritz Yambrach's dedicated his live to ongoing service as an educator, program builder, and packaging innovator.
Oct 1st, 2020
Paul Singh, Michigan State University
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Paul Singh of Michigan State University
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. The cornerstone of Paul Singh’s career at MSU has been his focus on education.
Oct 1st, 2020
Pat Reynolds, VP/Editor Emeritus, Packaging World
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Pat Reynolds of Packaging World Magazine
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. Pat Reynolds, longtime Editor of Packaging World, reflects on decades of reporting on ever-evolving packaging.
Oct 1st, 2020
Jane Chase, IoPP
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Jane Chase of IoPP
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. Jane Chase joins the Hall of Fame with a particular interest in getting future generations on board with packaging careers.
Oct 1st, 2020
Beckhoff Pack Expo Connects 2020
Intelligent Transport Technology
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! The XPlanar system from Beckhoff, designed with free-floating movers, is a motion control concept that brings more product handling flexibility.
Oct 2nd, 2020
From left to right: Pat Reynolds, Paul Singh, Fritz Yambrach, and Jane Chase.
Hall of Famers Exemplify Stewardship
One of a few bright spots in a generally daunting 2020 has been the Oct. 1 induction of four extremely qualified packaging professionals into the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame.
Oct 1st, 2020
Xytlf Doors Open Liquid Fill Triangle Vffs
Vf/f/s Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Triangle Package Machinery will showcase the Model XYTLF vf/f/s bagger designed for food service and other applications, including hot fill and pumpable products. It is available in speeds up to 30 gal/min.
Oct 1st, 2020
From left to right: Pat Reynolds, Paul Singh, Fritz Yambrach, and Jane Chase.
Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Welcomes Four Members
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies announces the Class of 2020 Inductees.
Oct 1st, 2020
Pw1020 Cover Image Only
PACK EXPO Connects Takes the Trade Show to You
Live. Virtual. Reimagined. Connect with the packaging industry at the year’s most engaging event, to be held everywhere Internet is available on Nov. 9 to 13, 2020.
Sep 30th, 2020
Robatech Speed Star Compact Edited 1
Hot-Melt Adhesive Application Head
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Robatech will showcase the SpeedStar Compact hot-melt adhesive application head with up to 800 switching cycles/sec. It is available as a single- or multihead, short or long version.
Sep 25th, 2020
A3 No Hood Arrow Chassis C1 1
Pigment-Based Digital Printer
Arrow Systems launches the ArrowJet Aqua 330R, a high-speed, roll-to-roll digital printer that uses aqueous pigment ink-jet technology for resolutions up to 1600 x 1600 dpi and print speeds to 150 ft/min.
Sep 25th, 2020