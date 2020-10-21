Filtec to Showcase Inspection Products at PACK EXPO Connects

• The INTELLECT filler management solutions are available for glass and PET bottles, plus metal cans. Correctly fills containers maximizes product quality, reduces waste and product give-away, increases the efficiency of the downstream processes, and delivers a high return on investment (ROI).

They use either vision or photon inspection technologies following the seamer and closer operations to check each container for underfill and overfill. The vision filler management solution for bottles offers even greater results from a wide range of optional inspection applications including slosh compensation, foam measurement, closure color detection, pattern detection, closure defects, vent tube detection, pressure integrity and date code detection. There is also a unique compact INTELLECT photon solution that inspects the fill level of cans between the filler and seamer for true fill level measurement, avoiding potential content spillage errors prior to the seamer.

• The INTELLECT vision pressure inspection solutions are designed for bottles and also includes pressure and vacuum sealing for cans. Correctly pressurized containers reduces waste and costly customer returns, helping deliver a high return on investment (ROI).

INTELLECT vision pressure is an adaptive 3D solid state inspection solution for bottle and can lines. Its non-contact, high resolution, point cloud laser profiling technology precisely measures the external surface topography of container closures to ensure that only correctly pressurized products are shipped to the consumer. Its fast inspection rate allows lines to be operated at their maximum throughput rates without hindering productivity. Finally, FILTEC’s Continuous Adaptive Threshold monitoring software analyzes the inspection results and dynamically sets quality threshold limits that rejects only those containers that do not meet either their pressure or vacuum criteria. The result: Improved quality and greater value-add productivity.

• The INTELLECT empty can inspection (ECI) system is designed to maximize product quality and return on investment (ROI). The INTELLECT ECI solution is an intelligent automated machine vision system that tracks and inspects every container on-line to prevent damaged or contaminated cans from reaching the filler and seamer to reduce downtime and increase production efficiency. It delivers high-speed, precise inspection performance of up to 2,400 cans/min and is easy to integrate on the production line with its compact footprint.

The solution inspects empty cans to detect a wide variety of defects including:

• Grooves, wrinkles and coating defects

• Visible cracks and holes

• Oil, grease and stains

• Can ovality

• Foreign objects

• Bent, damaged or cracked flanges

• Short or missing flange

• Metal slivers

• Clip-outs

• Residual liquid

Visit Filtec’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/738 to learn more about its products.



