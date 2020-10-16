Triangle Package to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Connects

Featured in Triangle’s virtual showroom is its Model XYTLF vf/f/s bagger (shown). It is designed for liquid fill products such as soups, sauces, gels, and various food service applications, including hot fill.

Also showcased is the Model CSB, Compact Sanitary Bagger, that runs bags from 2.5 in. – 13 in. wide and up to 15 in. long. Run individually or pair two baggers side by side with a single scale to maximize production in a 72 in. footprint. Its unique design means that two compact baggers can be installed in the same space required by one typical vf/f/s machine.

In addition to saved floor space and increased production, key benefits include:

• Improved OEE.

• State of the art sanitation - designed to clean in place.

• Solid stainless-steel frame, electropolished and fully welded.

• Quick and easy changeovers - because Model CSB can run independently or in tandem, users can change over one machine while the other is still running.

• Labor savings – when paired in a dual configuration, one operator can easily run both machines.

• Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives.

