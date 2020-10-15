Rennco to Demonstrate Vertical Packaging Capabilities at PACK EXPO Connects

Rennco has been an industry leader in the innovation and development of automated vertical bagging machines for the food service industry. Its machinery excels in food service disposable applications involving cup counters, lid packaging and plate infeed systems. This virtual presentation will focus on vertical packaging applications for food service disposables and other market segments.

The virtual demonstration titled, “Vertical Packaging Applications,” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10; and 2:45 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The second virtual presentation demonstrates how Rennco’s semi-automatic vertical bagging machine is an ideal solution for packaging round, odd-shaped items and E-Commerce applications. What makes the Rennco Model 301 Packaging System a perfect solution for E-Commerce is the ability to “right size” the package to reduce material costs versus single size bags or pre-made bags.

The virtual demonstration titled, “E-Commerce Bagging,” is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 12:15 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

To sign up for these four virtual demonstrations during PACK EXPO Connects, or to learn more about Rennco’s automated and semi-automatic vertical bagging machines, visit Rennco’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/503.

