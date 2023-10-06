Modern Process Equipment Showcases Compact Grinders

The MPE Crack-u-lator is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers

At Pack EXPO Las Vegas 2023, Modern Process Equipment Corporation, a manufacturer of dry grinding equipment and custom process systems, showcased its MPE Crack-u-lator, which is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers. The series serves the coffee, pepper, distillery, and other industries.

“A lot of the medium and small manufacturers that we work with wanted to be able to do the same exact thing as the larger producers but didn't need the large machinery. They wanted the same automation, cleanability, and precision grind. So, what we did is we shrunk everything down. But we didn't shrink the capability we just shrunk the size, capacity, and the price tag,” says Scott Will, director of business development at Modern Process Equipment.

The MPE Crack-u-lator is designed to provide a distribution of particle sizes, ranging from 100 microns to 234 millimeters in diameter. The machine produces 500 to 1000 pounds an hour, depending on the grind size. Modern Process Equipment Corporation also manufactures a smaller size of this compact design that runs on eight-inch-long rolls, rather than 12-inch-long rolls. Customizable sections can also stack for finer ground product and to meet the food processor’s needs.

Beyond precision grinding, these machines prioritize worker safety. With the focus on minimal dust and noise emissions, they create a cleaner work environment. Clean-in-place systems are integrated into the design, catering to various cleaning requirements, including dry and wet wash areas.

In industries like food processing, where hygiene is critical, these machines offer accessible contact points for easy cleaning and sanitization.