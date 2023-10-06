New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Modern Process Equipment Showcases Compact Grinders

Modern Process Equipment is now manufacturing compact precision grinders for coffee and other dry ingredient processors.

Melissa Griffen
Oct 6, 2023
The MPE Crack-u-lator is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers
The MPE Crack-u-lator is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers

At Pack EXPO Las Vegas 2023, Modern Process Equipment Corporation, a manufacturer of dry grinding equipment and custom process systems, showcased its MPE Crack-u-lator, which is a compact coffee grinder within a series to make its precision grinding technology accessible to medium and small manufacturers. The series serves the coffee, pepper, distillery, and other industries.

“A lot of the medium and small manufacturers that we work with wanted to be able to do the same exact thing as the larger producers but didn't need the large machinery. They wanted the same automation, cleanability, and precision grind. So, what we did is we shrunk everything down. But we didn't shrink the capability we just shrunk the size, capacity, and the price tag,” says Scott Will, director of business development at Modern Process Equipment.

The MPE Crack-u-lator is designed to provide a distribution of particle sizes, ranging from 100 microns to 234 millimeters in diameter. The machine produces 500 to 1000 pounds an hour, depending on the grind size. Modern Process Equipment Corporation also manufactures a smaller size of this compact design that runs on eight-inch-long rolls, rather than 12-inch-long rolls. Customizable sections can also stack for finer ground product and to meet the food processor’s needs.

Beyond precision grinding, these machines prioritize worker safety. With the focus on minimal dust and noise emissions, they create a cleaner work environment. Clean-in-place systems are integrated into the design, catering to various cleaning requirements, including dry and wet wash areas.

In industries like food processing, where hygiene is critical, these machines offer accessible contact points for easy cleaning and sanitization. 

   Continuous Sterilizer Runs Wide Range of Primary Packaging
Companies in this article
Modern Process Equipment Corporation
Related Stories
Calling All Packaging Designers Make It Sustainable
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Calling All Packaging Designers: Make It Sustainable
This new machine strikes the perfect balance, being 40% smaller than its predecessor, the FL 3000, measuring at 13 feet eight inches long by seven feet wide.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
New Compact Floor Level Palletizer at PACK EXPO
Mauser's UN-rated tight-head container (center), on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, is made with 100% post-consumer resin.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
UN-Rated Tight-Head Container Made With 100% PCR
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Top Stories
Grippers mounted on the shuttles/carriers are individually and wirelessly controlled without cabling by CoreTigo IO-Link Wireless technology, allowing the grippers on each carrier to perform tasks on the products themselves. Automatic changeover can be done on the go as well, enabling flexibilty.
Controls & Automation
Adaptive Packaging Machine’s Multi-Carrier Track Gets Wireless Boost
The devices on the shuttles/carriers on this linear track system are wirelessly controlled by CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless tech, allowing grippers on these carriers to perform tasks on product while moving through the equipment.
Screenshot 2023 10 04 At 12 21 49 Pm
Controls & Automation
Factory Automation Advancements for CPGs
Packaging Robotics: Keg handling at Yuengling
Robotics
Automation Keeps Kegs Moving at Yuengling
Building on the equipment and software in Diamind Line, Diamind Factory is a software suite that helps users manage the entire production site.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Inspection Ecosystem Provides Greater Traceability, Data Management
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Fw 450 S Flow Wrapper
Inverted Flow Wrapper
PAC Machinery introduces the PAC FW 650SI servo box motion inverted flow wrapper designed to run curbside recyclable paper with a new eco-friendly, curbside recyclable paper mailer.
Narrow Stock Truck
Synthetic Paper
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »