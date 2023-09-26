Collaborative Box Palletizer Extends Container Handling

Dyco showed off its new box palletizer, featuring a Fanuc collaborative robot, at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.

Aaron Hand
Sep 26, 2023
Dyco’s collaborative box palletizer, introduced at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, expands the company’s capabilities beyond plastic container handling.
Dyco’s collaborative box palletizer, introduced at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, expands the company’s capabilities beyond plastic container handling.
Dyco

A specialist in plastic container handling systems, Dyco was showing off a system outside of its usual space at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, introducing a collaborative box palletizer in a small footprint.

Dyco has a strong foundation in the bottle industry—loading empty plastic bottles, in particular, into boxes. “More often than not, we were dealing with open boxes and loading them, and then moving on to the next phase,” says Mark Lovelace, chief marketing officer for Dyco. “Now those customers are asking us to palletize those boxes, so this was just the next extension.”

This development carries Dyco’s work not only from bottle handling to box handling, but also from empty bottles to full, Lovelace explains. “We have empty plastic where we load the bottles in the box, and then you close the box and ship it. But a lot of times those people who’ve received the bottles take the bottles out the box, fill them, and put them back in a box,” he says. “So we’re now offering it to go the full side and the empty side. And it’s just an extension of our product line.”

Though full bottles in a box create a considerably higher payload than empty bottles do, this is just a matter of choosing the right robot for the application, Lovelace notes. In its booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Dyco showed off a version of the palletizer with a Fanuc CRX-25iA collaborative robot (cobot) at work. “We have a strong relationship with Fanuc and they’re one of the best robots in that space,” he says.

With Dyco’s particular expertise in handling all types, sizes, and shapes of empty plastic bottles—and all the unique challenges that presents—the company’s offering in box palletizing opens it up to a much broader range of industries, Lovelace notes. “We have a great skillset, and we can do this very well in the bottle industry,” he says. “We’re willing to go outside of that, but we’re still trying to stay true to ourselves.”

Companies in this article
Dyco
FANUC America
Videos from FANUC America
View more »
Boost Production with Automated Machine Tending
Boost Production with Automated Machine Tending
Sep 26th, 2023
Get it Done with AMF Robotic Pan Stacking
Get it Done with AMF Robotic Pan Stacking
Sep 22nd, 2023
Get it Done with Robotic Case Packing
Get it Done with Robotic Case Packing
Sep 15th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
Fanuc Text Red Cmyk
Case/Tray Packing
FANUC America
Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pelv 2023 3 Of 3
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PMMI Raises $30,000 for Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Support Nation’s Heroes
HP 2600 is aimed at solving a variety of consumer and brand packaging and processing challenges as well as addressing a broader industry push for more sustainable solutions.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
New Solvent Ink Meets Regulatory Requirements
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
The latest generation of Bell-Mark’s InteliJet HD piezo inkjet printers, the HD 3A is designed for demanding pharmaceutical and medical device packaging applications.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Piezo Inkjet Printer Meets Pharma/Med Device Requirements
Bell-Mark’s new InteliJet HD 3A piezo inkjet printer delivers 600-dpi print quality on a range of substrates at speeds to 100 cycles/min.
Dyco’s collaborative box palletizer, introduced at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, expands the company’s capabilities beyond plastic container handling.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Collaborative Box Palletizer Extends Container Handling
Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pelv 2023 3 Of 3
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PMMI Raises $30,000 for Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Support Nation’s Heroes
HP 2600 is aimed at solving a variety of consumer and brand packaging and processing challenges as well as addressing a broader industry push for more sustainable solutions.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
New Solvent Ink Meets Regulatory Requirements
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Products
Pneumatic Service Unit
Pneumatic Service Units
The air preparation components in Festo’s MS-Basic units consist of pressure regulators, filter regulators, electric on/off and soft start valves, as well as manual on/off valves with filter/regulator combinations.
2-Phase, 3-Phase Compact Power Supplies
Infeed Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »