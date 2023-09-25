HP 2600 is aimed at solving a variety of consumer and brand packaging and processing challenges as well as addressing a broader industry push for more sustainable solutions.

On display at HP Inc.’s booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was the company’s newest solvent ink for thermal inkjet printing, HP 2600. According to the company, HP 2600 is aimed at solving a variety of consumer and brand packaging and processing challenges as well as addressing a broader industry push for more sustainable solutions.

“Manufacturers today need the confidence that printed product identification is safe for intended use and will remain legible throughout the manufacturing and distribution process, especially on a wide range of packaging,” explained the company. “HP 2600 has demonstrated its ability to show excellent durability results on untreated polyethylene. This latest product introduction also provides outstanding durability on PVC, in addition to providing good durability on various other types of films such as BOPP.”

The ink has been formulated to deliver a stable dry time of less than 3 seconds, based on HP internal testing, however ink performance may vary based on substrate, printing system, and environmental considerations. As part of HP’s focus on environmental sustainability and responsible innovation, the company shares that a substantial effort was made to formulate an ink that complies with current and future regulatory requirements. To this end, HP designed the ink without PFAS-based materials. In addition, the HP 2600 formulation is suitable for use in certain printing applications involving the non food-contact surface of food packaging.

“With HP 2600 as the latest addition to our solvent ink portfolio, big brand manufacturers can continue to reduce maintenance costs and gain production efficiencies that drive higher uptime on their packaging coding lines,” said John Meiling, director of Marketing & Category Management with HP Specialty Printing Solutions. “HP is committed to delivering outstanding print quality throughout the life of the print cartridge, helping brands realize low-maintenance coding and marking, while also making progress towards their sustainability goals.”

