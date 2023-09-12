Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides

Germany-based Hugo Beck is a leader in horizontal film packaging machines, flow packing, and paper packaging machines as well as automation solutions. At PACK EXPO Las Vegas it introduced its “paper e-com fit packaging machine,” a brand-new solution for paper packaging that is especially suitable for e-commerce applications. The roll-fed machine automatically adapts the size of shipping bags to the varying length and width of products placed onto its infeed belt. Products up to 200 mm (7.87 in.) tall can be packaged using a minimum amount of paper.

The precisely fitting paper bags are especially notable in that they feature two sewn sides plus a glued top overlap. While sewing a bag closed is common enough in the vertical fill/seal space, this is believed to be a first where horizontal systems are concerned. Both uncoated and coated recyclable papers can be run on the machine. Optional as an inclusion into the system is a print-and-apply labeler, as well, which can come from a variety of sources.

According to Hugo Beck, PACK EXPO Las Vegas marked the first showing of the new system in North America. Shows held earlier this year, including interpack, generated considerable interest in the concept and several installations of the machinery are in commercial operation in Europe.

“Building upon our successful track record of European exhibitions this year,” says Timo Kollmann, managing director at Hugo Beck, “PACK EXPO is a chance for Hugo Beck to highlight our commitment to the American market, with our continuous investment in cross

