Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides

The precisely fitting paper bags are especially notable in that they feature two sewn sides plus a glued top overlap. While sewing a bag closed is common enough in the vertical fill/seal space, this is believed to be a first where horizontal systems are concerned. Both uncoated and coated recyclable papers can be run on the machine. Optional as an inclusion into the system is a print-and-apply labeler, as well, which can come from a variety of sources.
According to Hugo Beck, PACK EXPO Las Vegas marked the first showing of the new system in North America. Shows held earlier this year, including interpack, generated considerable interest in the concept and several installations of the machinery are in commercial operation in Europe.
“Building upon our successful track record of European exhibitions this year,” says Timo Kollmann, managing director at Hugo Beck, “PACK EXPO is a chance for Hugo Beck to highlight our commitment to the American market, with our continuous investment in cross