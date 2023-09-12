Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Explore countless packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors. Experience machinery in action, evaluate materials, discover new ways to boost sustainability. From paperboard to printing to palletizing, it’s all here.
REGISTER NOW

PFAS-free Oxygen Absorber

Mitsubishi debuts first-ever oxygen absorber that’s free of ‘forever chemicals.’

Pat Reynolds
Sep 12, 2023
Pfas Free Oxygen Absorber

Debuting at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical ‘s PACK EXPO Booth SU-7490 was a first-ever PFAS-free oxygen absorber. It comes in response to the growing legislation against polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).  These so-called “forever chemicals” were once favored for their oil and water-resistant properties—until they became known for their inability to break down in the environment, which poses adverse health effects.

The key to this advancement resides in the multilayer film structure used to contain the actual  oxygen-absorbing components in the three-side-sealed pouch. Essentially a Polyester/Paper/PE construction, it’s the paper layer that has been altered. A coating on this paper is what always brought the grease- and moisture-resistant properties required, without which the oxygen-absorbing iron inside would not be able to perform its task. This coating is now PFAS-free.

“The contents inside the three-side-sealed pouch are unchanged,” says Sean Hael, MGS sales and marketing general manager. “It was just the coating that contained PFAS.” What that “advanced proprietary formula” is Mitsubishi isn’t saying. But the firm emphasizes that this “game-changing” innovation is preceded by more than 40 years of proven AGELESS technology, MGC’s well known and established brand, now reengineered to support the industry’s progress towards ambitious sustainability goals. Also, notes MGC, this 100-percent PFAS-free solution doesn’t compromise quality, performance, or safety in the many applications where it is found, including processed meats, meat snacks, baked goods, dried fruits, coffee, pet treats, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. “PFAS-free AGELESS oxygen absorbers are oil-resistant and can deoxidize the interior of sealed packages to maintain flavor, color, fragrance, and nutrition of freshly prepared food as well as dramatically extend shelf life,” says a Mitsubishi press release.

Hael adds that Mitsubishi’s scientists have been working steadily for some years now on a technology that would meet regulatory requirements regarding PFAS that were emerging in Europe. But it turned out that requirements in the U.S. got fast-tracked in a way that required Mitsubishi to pivot. “We had to solve this as soon as humanly possible, because when we originally thought we had a couple of years, it ended up being more like a couple of months. R&D had to reprioritize if we were going to eliminate PFAS from our products in time. At this point the technology development is finished and it’s just a matter of getting it into production and into our warehouses.”

When asked about the cost of the new oxygen absorber, Hael said this. “We’ll have two different types of oxygen absorbers. One will be the oil-resistant version for use with products high in fatty oils. Being a new technology, there will probably be a slight increase in cost as things get leveled out. But what we found during our testing and studies is that some products not so high in fatty oils only require  a non-oil-resistant version, so we’ll also offer that. And this non-oil-resistant version won’t see a cost increase.”


Companies in this article
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America
Related Stories
Stephanie Cannon Tn
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Industry Expert Interview - Stephanie Cannon
Integrated Systems Rotzinger
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Integrated System Provides Buffering With Pick-and-Place Robots
Syntegon Linear Track Flow Wrapper
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Linear Track Flow-wrapper Anchors Integrated Cartoning Line
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Pat Reynolds, contributing editor
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Pat's Picks Podcast: Day Two Observations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PFAS-free oxygen absorber, pick-and-place robot with multi-system integration, all-electric linerless label print-and-apply system, new custom printing collaboration—this and more in Pat Reynolds' Day Two PACK EXPO Las Vegas podcast.
Hugo Beck Paper E Com Fit Paper Packaging Machine
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Paper Packaging with Sewn Sides
Packsize1
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Machine/software Combo Right-sizes E-commerce Boxes
Screenshot 2023 09 12 At 3 46 00 Pm
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Festo's Servo-driven Solution for CODI Manufacturing
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
REGISTER NOW
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »