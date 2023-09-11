Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Vf/f/s Bagger Offers Flexibility in Materials

The Hayssen Mini vf/f/s machine offers a small footprint and quick changeover between paper, plastic, and other materials.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 11, 2023
The Hayssen Mini vf/f/s bagger is recommended for brands that are interested in quickly implementing recyclable flexible packaging for their products.
Demonstrated at the show, the new Hayssen Mini vertical form/fill/seal bagger from BW Flexible Systems was originally designed, the company shared, for a specific customer who needed to shift 100% of their plastic-based bags to paper. Thus, the machine is recommended for brands that are interested in quickly implementing recyclable flexible packaging for their products.

“Its small footprint, high production speeds, and efficient changeovers are just a few of the features that make this solution ideal for sustainably minded manufacturers of food and non-food products,” the company explained.

The key features of the Hayssen Mini include a small footprint of 1.3 m high, or approximately 4 ft, fast changeovers between paper, plastic, and other materials, and high speeds. In-line printing can also be incorporated directly within the machine, providing greater flexibility for SKU and other printing needs.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, BW is running paper bags on the machine.


BW Flexible Systems
