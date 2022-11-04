Yeaman Machine Showcases New Filling and Packing Solutions at PACK EXPO International

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
OEM Yeaman Machine Displays Pouch Filling and Case Packing Solutions at PACK EXPO International

Yeaman Machine's new products showcased at PACK EXPO International can help automate the packaging line and improve efficiency.

Casey Flanagan
Yeaman Machine's new top-load case packer with robotic infeed and case erecting.
Yeaman Machine Technologies featured two new and notable innovations to increase packaging speed and decrease labor costs at PACK EXPO International.

The RIV Manufacturing-owned OEM showcased a semi-automatic pouch filler and a top-load case packer with a robotic infeed application at the show, which took place in Chicago from Oct. 23 - 26.

New Semi-Automatic Pouch Filler

Yeaman Machine's new semi-automatic pouch filler.Yeaman Machine's new semi-automatic pouch filler.Lake Forest, Ill.-based Yeaman’s new semi-automatic pouch filler, released in August 2022, can be operated by a single laborer and maintain a filling rate of about 26 pouches each minute, according to Chris Bradley, Yeaman director of sales.

The filler can be integrated with any kind of feed system, including conveyor infeed, load cells, auger, and scale systems.

Because the machine has dual filling heads, customer brands can fill a variety of different pouches on the same system.

“The side-by-side semi-automatic pouch loader system is a great solution for customers that might be at the second or third tier of their product growth,” Bradley says. “They have a variety of pouches that they need to get out the door every day.” 

Top Load Case Packer with Robotic Infeed

Yeaman Machine's new top-load case packer with robotic infeed packing a baking product.Yeaman Machine's new top-load case packer with robotic infeed packing a baking product.The Yeaman Top Load Case Packer, a newly designed product offering also released in August 2022, can run up to 50 cases per minute and works with a variety of regular slotted containers and other standard packages, Bradley says. 

The machine features case or carton erecting, a robotic infeed application, and high speed intermittent or continuous motion. It utilizes Yeaman's carousel style conveyor configured to hold cases square through all operations of the machine.

“So we’re able to take products in continuous flow, erect the case, hold the case, pick and place the customer’s product and drop it in, either through robotics or mechanics,” Bradley says.

The system can also be fitted with a glue or tape sealer, and is capable of primary, secondary and e-commerce packaging, including sift-proof seals.

This top-load setup is ideal for products that “might be a little bit more gentle, open top, and to be able to stack twos, fours, sixes, and eights and keep up with speed,” Bradley says. The model at the show demonstrated a baking application as an example.

Yeaman Machine’s lineup of equipment also features vertical and horizontal cartoners, rigid container fillers, robotic automation and custom packaging equipment.

