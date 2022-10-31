New at PACK EXPO International is Windmoller & Holscher's Easy2 Change system for blown film line changeovers. Easy2 Change acts as an operator assistant, reducing the number of steps for a line changeover by 70%, and the time needed to perform a line changeover by 50%, compared to an operator performing those tasks manually.

Easy2 Change features a fully automated air ring called ARCTIS, and can integrate Windmoller & Holscher's other automated features from other systems, like EASY Change, EASY Wind, TURBOCLEAN and Profile Booster. Easy2 Change also has an intuitive HMI to help operators maintain full transparency and control throughout the changeover, detecting bubble stability and ensuring reproducible, high-quality film.











