Preco Debuts AcuBreathe Nano Flexible Packaging at PACK EXPO International

New technology can add perforations to flexible MAP packaging between 25 to 65 microns.

Michael Costa
Micro perforation flexible packaging Preco
Michael Costa

Debuting at PACK EXPO International is Preco's new AcuBreathe Nano technology for flexible MAP packaging, with a range of 25-65 microns, ideal for vegetables, salad pouches, and some applications in the medical market, where the nano perforation can relieve pressure inside the package during changes in altitude, preventing it from opening prematurely. 

"The ability to get down to the 25 to 65 micron hole size range wasn't possible until we just developed this," says Kurt Hatella, EVP of laser equipment sales, Preco. "This has been a request in the market for 10 to 15 years. We just never had the technology to be able to do it until now." 

Laser micro-perforating is a process of generating a series of small through-holes for MAP. Perforations can also be used to help achieve controlled airflow and moisture release in various packaging products such as extending shelf life for fresh produce and burst protection for changing air pressure. Perforations also offer the capability of easier filling because air escapes quickly during filling while the product remains contained and compressed for improved stacking.

