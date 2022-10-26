Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
USB-Powered Signal Beacon

The NE-USB multicolored signal beacon from Patlite is powered and controlled via a single USB cable.

Anne Marie Mohan
The NE-USB models come standard with seven selectable LED colors (red, green, blue, amber, cyan, purple, and white) for compact and ultra-bright visual signaling.
Patlite’s latest compact signal beacon, the NE-USB, is a multicolored LED signal beacon that is powered and controlled via one USB cable, which Patlite says allows for maximum efficiency in the workplace. The NE-USB is available in two distinct models: the NE-SN-USB and the NE-WN-USB.

The NE-SN-USB model features an IP 20 protection rating and has the option for stationary, magnet, and ¼-in. screw mounting (for a tripod, for example) for immediate and practical support. Alternatively, the NE-WN-USB features an IP 65 protection rating and is able to mount via a pole or wall attachment, perfect for visual indication in high and observable locations around the factory. 

Ne Usb Banner (1)Both models of the NE-USB are equipped with a milky lens that harmonizes with virtually every environment to suit a customer’s unique application. Additionally, the NE-USB models come standard with seven selectable LED colors (red, green, blue, amber, cyan, purple, and white) for compact and ultra-bright visual signaling. 

Like the rest of Patlite’s compact beacons, the NE-USB offers the clear and vibrant signaling and features simultaneous use of continuous, flashing, and audible alarm conditions with a rugged housing. Other key features include the ability for apps and sample codes to be downloaded from the company’s website. Additionally, control is possible without installing dedicated drivers because the NE-USB is an HID class device.


Companies in this article
PATLITE (U.S.A.) Corporation
