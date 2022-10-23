Campbell Wrapper’s new Revolution HS flow wrapper features Allen-Bradley servo drive technology with 5700 Kinetix drives and VPF servo motors, a PanelView Plus 7 1500 touchscreen, an easy-clean sanitary design, and quick changeover, and is capable of running both cold seal and heat seal films at speeds to 1,200 packages/min. The wrapper offers servo-driven film roll spindles, feed rolls, independently driven fin wheel assemblies, and a fin turner and cutting head for accurate cutoff adjustment. According to the company, the wrapper features state-of-the-art film tension control, film splicing with enhanced ergonomics, automatic web tracking, and a sanitary modular design.

The Campbell Revolution HS being displayed at PACK EXPO features the company’s multi-belt feeder, but can easily be integrated with other automatic feeders, as well as code daters, carton loaders, cartoners, and other complementary equipment. The standard machine has a web width of 10 in. and optional features such as out of position product/no cut, no product/no package, end-of-film cutoff for splicing, and a stainless steel washdown construction. The Campbell Revolution HS produces packages for a range of applications, such as snack bars, bakery and confections, frozen foods, medical products, and other food and consumer products.







