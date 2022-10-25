Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Turnkey Bag-In-Box System with Bulk Weigh Filler

Paxiom displays a full turnkey system for products requiring bag-in-box packaging.

Anne Marie Mohan
Running in the Paxiom Group booth is the V25 bulk weigh filling system, a full turnkey system that includes automated case erecting, bag inserting, bulk weigh filling, bag uncuffing, and case sealing.
Running in the Paxiom Group booth is the V25 bulk weigh filling system, a full turnkey system that includes automated case erecting, bag inserting, bulk weigh filling, bag uncuffing, and case sealing.

Running in the Paxiom Group booth is the V25 bulk weigh filling system, a full turnkey system that includes automated case erecting, bag inserting, bulk weigh filling, bag uncuffing, and case sealing. The system includes the Boxxer case erector, which can be supplied with tape or glue; the new BI 600 bag inserter, designed to automatically dispense rollstock film, then cut, seal, and insert the bags into cases, trays, and bins; the PrimoLinear V-25 bulk weigh filler; the BU 600 bag uncuffer, which is designed to uncuff a filled bag from a corrugated case and fold the bag in over the top of the product; and a case closer that can be equipped with glue or tape and can feed directly into the company’s robotic palletizing system.


Companies in this article
Paxiom Group
Related Stories
Ra Jones Image
PEI 2022
Cartoner Gets Speed-up Kit
Fortress Photo
PEI 2022
Fortress Shows Smart Data Capture Solution
Hapa Image
PEI 2022
Hybrid Printing for Pharma Lidding
Img 5463
PEI 2022
Intelligent Handling Shown at PACK EXPO
Top Stories
The FW3710B box-motion, wet-duty stainless steel wrapper can handle ground meat loafs up to 35 to 40 lb. in an 8-in.-wide format at speeds to 120/min plus.
PEI 2022
Flow Wrapper for Trayless Ground Meat Packaging
Debuting in the U.S., the FW3710B wrapper from Formost Fuji eliminates the non-recyclable PS tray from ground meat packaging, reducing shipping, labor, and additional packaging equipment.
Running in the Paxiom Group booth is the V25 bulk weigh filling system, a full turnkey system that includes automated case erecting, bag inserting, bulk weigh filling, bag uncuffing, and case sealing.
PEI 2022
Turnkey Bag-In-Box System with Bulk Weigh Filler
Img 5463
PEI 2022
Intelligent Handling Shown at PACK EXPO
At PACK EXPO International, Soft Robotics will demonstrate picking, sorting by variety, and pack out of doughnuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute.
PEI 2022
AI-Enabled Adaptive Robot Gripper
Amcor 00 00 19 16 still002
PEI 2022
Recycle-Ready Progress
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Learn tips for success as you explore bagging, pouching & wrapping equipment.
Download Now
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Products
Omnia Mustang Trays 2 600x400 1
Turnkey Packaging System
Omnia Packaging will be presenting its Mustang turnkey sustainable packaging system at PACK EXPO International.
Medium Duty Conveyor
Turnkey Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »