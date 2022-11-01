ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Wrapper Handles Chocolates at 250 bars/min

With SACMI’s HTB, time, pressure, and temperature are completely controlled in the sealing area.

Anne Marie Mohan
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate is premiering its new HTB chocolate bar wrapping machine at its PACK EXPO International booth.
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate premiered its new HTB chocolate bar wrapping machine at its PACK EXPO International booth. According to the company, this first-ever advanced electronic machine “revolutionizes wrapping technology.” With the HTB, time, pressure, and temperature are completely controlled in the sealing area, forming part of the continuously adaptive flow of the machine, which can utilize traditional and eco-friendly materials.

The HTB offers wrapping speeds to 250 bars/min and is able to control each individual operation, providing flexibility and accuracy to match the specifications of both the product’s physical requirements and the packaging material’s characteristics. This is done in a much smaller footprint than mechanical equipment that performs relatively the same tasks. Says SACMI, the result is a solution that’s easy to maintain and install within existing production lines.

At the show, SACMI ran double-wrapped bars on the HTB, with a sealed aluminum wrapper sleeved within a pre-cut chipboard cover. SACMI has responded to the sustainability challenge by working alongside manufacturers of environmentally friendly wrapping materials, including paper-based compostable and bio-polymeric materials to ensure its machines can run sustainable materials.

This line extension is based on SACMI’s most recent wrapping machine design, the HY7 for flat-based praline candies.


 


Companies in this article
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate
