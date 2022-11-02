ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
IO-Link Enabled Pneumatic Products

Norgren’s pneumatic portfolio includes IO-Link enabled products that connect to industrial networks.

Anne Marie Mohan
The M/50 solid state switch, pictured here as installed on a Norgren P-series NFPA Pneumatic Cylinder, is one example of an IO-Link enabled device that can be used with an actuator to monitor local temperature and provide operation cycle counts.
Norgren has expanded its pneumatic portfolio to include new IO-Link enabled products that  connect to industrial networks to facilitate automation and provide data on circuit performance.

Norgren’s Excelon® Plus air preparation equipment, when paired with an integrated electronic pressure sensor, allows manufacturers to monitor secondary pressures and other application data.Norgren’s Excelon® Plus air preparation equipment, when paired with an integrated electronic pressure sensor, allows manufacturers to monitor secondary pressures and other application data.“Connected pneumatics can help improve productivity and reduce machine downtime, which are invaluable to the packaging industry,” explains Ken Chung, director of product management at Norgren. “Our new IO-Link enabled products make that connection possible. So, we can not only offer a complete pneumatic circuit, but also help customers upgrade to a new, modern circuit.”

The IO-Link Master acts as a gateway between IO-Link enabled devices and the higher level communication system and can transmit data over various networks so that it is accessible for immediate action or long-term analysis.The IO-Link Master acts as a gateway between IO-Link enabled devices and the higher level communication system and can transmit data over various networks so that it is accessible for immediate action or long-term analysis.At PACK EXPO International, Norgren is showing a variety of these IO-Link enabled products, such as the VR Series valve manifolds, Excelon Plus air preparation with IEPS, 34D /54D electronic pressure sensors, the P-Series pneumatic actuator with M50 switch, and NC-Series IO-link masters and modules.
Norgren is a subsidiary of IMI plc, whose recent acquisition of Bahr Modultechnik expands and further complements Norgren’s existing line of electric actuators, including single and multi-axis actuators designed for a variety of industries and applications.


The M/50 solid state switch, pictured here as installed on a Norgren P-series NFPA Pneumatic Cylinder, is one example of an IO-Link enabled device that can be used with an actuator to monitor local temperature and provide operation cycle counts.

PEI 2022

IO-Link Enabled Pneumatic Products
