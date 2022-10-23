Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Case/Pallet Print-and-Apply Labeler Offers 6-in. Tamp Option

The 6-in. tamp option lets the Videojet 9550 label pallets, bundles, and cases of variable heights.

Anne Marie Mohan
Building on the available Videojet 9550 4-in. tamp model, the new 9550 6-in. tamp model offers more flexibility to label pallets, bundles, and cases of variable heights.
At the show, Videojet Technologies exhibited its Videojet 9550 print-and-apply labeler for cases and pallets along with a new 6-in. tamp applicator. According to the company, the Videojet 9550 has been well received due to its design, which eliminates the mechanical adjustments, wear parts, and failure points that can typically cause operational problems with label print-and-apply systems.

Building on the available Videojet 9550 4-in. tamp model, the new 9550 6-in. tamp model offers more flexibility to label pallets, bundles, and cases of variable heights. “Requiring minimal adjustments of its mounting orientation because it can accommodate longer labels, the 9550 6-inch tamp printhead meets a growing need for manufacturers who label shrink and stretch-wrapped pallets,” explains the company. “The six-inch tamp printhead features a dynamic auto re-track system that allows the applicator to sense different heights on boxes and retract when it contacts the box surface.”

The auto re-track system can also serve as a safety feature, and due to the applicator’s swing pivot, the 9550 6-in. tamp gives operators easy access for cleaning, maintenance, and replacing labels. 

“With a six-inch tamp, you can use labels that measure up to six inches in length, whether mounting the printer vertically or horizontally on its stand. This means manufacturers can include even more pertinent information in the available space on the label to accommodate industry requirements,” says Carl Chaplin, product manager for Videojet.

The standard unit features a 6- x 6-in. tamp pad; taller labels can be accommodated with an optional 6- x 8-in. tamp-pad size.

Videojet Technologies Inc.
