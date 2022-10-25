Fortress Shows Smart Data Capture Solution

Technology driven by Artificial Intelligence continues to establish itself as a fixture in our world of increasingly smart factories, and Contact 4.0 from Fortress Technology is a great example. On display at PACK EXPO Booth S-1752, this smart data capture solution is aimed at food manufacturers operating multiple metal detectors and weighing machines across multiple facilities.

Using web-based architecture, Contact 4.0 captures valuable production data across an entire suite of networked Fortress inspection machines. It can remotely monitor the performance of equipment, track events, and document all potential product safety risks. In other words, it turns massive data streams into tightly monitored and thus highly useful operational insight.

What’s more, for the first time it lets food processors connect multiple front-end inspection machines to back-end reporting software in real time. It’s live, it’s streamlined, and it’s centralized. So rather than reacting to various production scenarios, customers can export dashboards and reports in the format that is most closely aligned with their common reporting standards. This enhances traceability and gives operational staff the info needed to address time-critical events. And for those already operating Fortress machines, you’ll be happy to know that Contact 4.0 can be installed on all Fortress digital Stealth, Interceptor, and Interceptor DF metal detectors as well as on the Raptor Checkweigher, Raptor XL Caseweigher, and the Raptor combination unit.



