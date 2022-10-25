Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Fortress Shows Smart Data Capture Solution

For food manufacturers operating multiple metal detectors and weighing machines, Contact 4.0 brings key insights.

Pat Reynolds
Fortress Photo

Technology driven by Artificial Intelligence continues to establish itself as a fixture in our world of increasingly smart factories, and Contact 4.0 from Fortress Technology is a great example. On display at PACK EXPO Booth S-1752, this smart data capture solution is aimed at food manufacturers operating multiple metal detectors and weighing machines across multiple facilities.

Using web-based architecture, Contact 4.0 captures valuable production data across an entire suite of networked Fortress inspection machines. It can remotely monitor the performance of equipment, track events, and document all potential product safety risks. In other words, it turns massive data streams into tightly monitored and thus highly useful operational insight.

What’s more, for the first time it lets food processors connect multiple front-end inspection machines to back-end reporting software in real time. It’s live, it’s streamlined, and it’s centralized. So rather than reacting to various production scenarios, customers can export dashboards and reports in the format that is most closely aligned with their common reporting standards. This enhances traceability and gives operational staff the info needed to address time-critical events. And for those already operating Fortress machines, you’ll be happy to know that Contact 4.0 can be installed on all Fortress digital Stealth, Interceptor, and Interceptor DF metal detectors as well as on the Raptor Checkweigher, Raptor XL Caseweigher, and the Raptor combination unit.


Companies in this article
Fortress Technology
Videos from Fortress Technology
View more »
Demontage des Wurstfüll-Metalldetektorsystems
Demontage des Wurstfüll-Metalldetektorsystems
Aug 17th, 2022
Meat Pump Metal Detector System Disassembly
Meat Pump Metal Detector System Disassembly
Jul 20th, 2022
Ep. 9: Mitigate Food Waste to Maximize Food Safety
Ep. 9: Mitigate Food Waste to Maximize Food Safety
Jan 27th, 2022
View more »
Related Stories
Pw 47582 Fortress Technology Logo Blk High Rez
Inspect/vision/testing/checkweigh/x-ray
Fortress Technology
Hapa Image
PEI 2022
Hybrid Printing for Pharma Lidding
Img 5463
PEI 2022
Intelligent Handling Shown at PACK EXPO
Amcor 00 00 19 16 still002
PEI 2022
Recycle-Ready Progress
Top Stories
The FW3710B box-motion, wet-duty stainless steel wrapper can handle ground meat loafs up to 35 to 40 lb. in an 8-in.-wide format at speeds to 120/min plus.
PEI 2022
Flow Wrapper for Trayless Ground Meat Packaging
Debuting in the U.S., the FW3710B wrapper from Formost Fuji eliminates the non-recyclable PS tray from ground meat packaging, reducing shipping, labor, and additional packaging equipment.
Running in the Paxiom Group booth is the V25 bulk weigh filling system, a full turnkey system that includes automated case erecting, bag inserting, bulk weigh filling, bag uncuffing, and case sealing.
PEI 2022
Turnkey Bag-In-Box System with Bulk Weigh Filler
Img 5463
PEI 2022
Intelligent Handling Shown at PACK EXPO
At PACK EXPO International, Soft Robotics will demonstrate picking, sorting by variety, and pack out of doughnuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute.
PEI 2022
AI-Enabled Adaptive Robot Gripper
Amcor 00 00 19 16 still002
PEI 2022
Recycle-Ready Progress
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Learn tips for success as you explore bagging, pouching & wrapping equipment.
Download Now
Playbook: Flexible Pack
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Omnia Mustang Trays 2 600x400 1
Turnkey Packaging System
Omnia Packaging will be presenting its Mustang turnkey sustainable packaging system at PACK EXPO International.
Medium Duty Conveyor
Turnkey Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »