According to MGS Product Portfolio Manager A.J. Lee, the MGS top-load case packer features a Festo gantry-style robot loading arm. “It’s proven technology in the gantry style, and since it can handle a 40-lb payload at full speed it gives us a good operating range,” said Lee. “In designing this machine, we focused on leveraging proven functionality that we’ve had in our case packers over the years, including the ability to maintain positive control of the case while offering strong product handling and transport functions. It also has a balcony style design, so it’s a very open machine, easy to get into for servicing and maintenance.”

The Matrix TL, which made its official debut at PACK EXPO, is especially notable for its small footprint: 160.6 in. long by 90.3 in. wide. As for throughput, it’s designed to reach 15 cases/min generally but for certain applications it can go as high as 20 cases/min.

Another strong emphasis was versatility, and in fact the Matrix TL can handle case sizes from 4 x 5 x 6 inches all the way up to 16 x 16 x 12 inches. Integrated into the machine running at the show was a 3M taper, but adhesive case sealing is also an option, said Lee.



