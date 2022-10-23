Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Mars and Berry Team Up On Lightweighting PET

Later this month, three popular Mars brands will appear in an ISBM PET jar that is lighter and has 15% PCR resin.

Pat Reynolds
Berry Image

Berry Global Group, Inc. is collaborating with snack and treats leader Mars, Incorporated, to launch its popular pantry-sized treats in PET jars that have been optimized to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). With the shared mission of creating more sustainable packaging solutions, Berry and Mars will launch the new jars for the M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands later this month. At Berry Global’s PACK EXPO Booth N-4727, the new container was featured prominently.

The easy-grip square jars are injection-stretch-blow-molded at Berry’s manufacturing facility, using a single-pellet, food-grade resin to assure a clean, consistent substrate sourced from mechanical recycling. With a history of results in lightweighting, Berry approached Mars with the new concept including PCR. Berry brought its problem-solving and technical expertise to the table to help Mars make progress toward their sustainability goals. In addition to the inclusion of PCR, the jar is also widely recyclable.

“By leveraging our material science expertise and technical resources, we proactively created a solution for Mars without disruption to product performance. Through partnerships and creative thinking such as this, customers look to Berry for unique solutions to their sustainability challenges,” said Brian Hunt, Berry Global’s EVP and general manager for Consumer Packaging North America.

The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, and 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel, and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year.

For the 81- and 87-ounce jars, Berry also was able to reduce the weight by 10 grams per jar, saving 374 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). The CO2 savings are equivalent to 42,084 gallons of gasoline consumed or 72.8 homes’ electricity use for one year.

As part of Mars’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to reimagine and redesign its packaging. The firm has set an aggressive, science-based strategy to innovate its packaging, and the firm sees this change to 15% PCR for these large-format jars is a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

As a leader in the food packaging industry, Berry leveraged its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to help bring this more sustainable bottling solution to market. Berry collaborated with Mars to develop a jar that runs seamlessly through its production and distribution system, while delivering on consumer interests in more sustainable packaging experience for three key Mars brands.


Companies in this article
Berry Global
