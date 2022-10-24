Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Automation Takes Center Stage at PACK EXPO International

The Future of Automation in Packaging and Processing Report indicates labor shortages are driving the push toward automation.

PMMI
Oct 24, 2022
Crb 2835
PMMI

Labor shortages are driving consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to adopt automated solutions, according to The Future of Automation in Packaging and Processing report released today at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago). 

The report, produced by show organizer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, highlights how CPGs are looking to enhance and optimize their production, storage, and distribution processes using automated solutions including automated guided vehicles, industrial robots, collaborative robots, and mobile robots, with some of these technologies being supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced vision tools.

According to the report, e-commerce is fueling the automation trend, moving companies toward more responsive modes of distribution such as Direct-to-Customer, disrupting traditionally highly manual warehousing formats, and in some cases eliminating the need for warehousing. 

Additionally, supply chain problems are impacting the availability and cost of raw materials and parts for packaging machinery. Over 90% of CPGs say these problems are either extremely impactful or somewhat impactful and while most companies expect them to be resolved over the short term (within three years) at least 25% of companies anticipate them persisting over a longer time span.

With this boom in e-commerce coupled with the challenges arising from widespread supply chain issues, the Logistics Pavilion at PACK EXPO International (North Building) is particularly relevant. Attendees can find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services, and transportation providers.

Additionally, 60% of companies report that labor shortages are extremely impactful on their packaging and processing operations, pushing CPGs toward automation, and increasing the importance of developing a skilled workforce. With more than 1,500 high school and college students expected at PACK EXPO International, upskilling the future workforce is front and center at the show. PACK EXPO International offers many activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing and connecting them with professional mentors in the industry. 

As CPGs look to automation to tackle these operational challenges, there is no better place than PACK EXPO International to find the right solutions, with over 2,000 leading suppliers showcasing never-before-seen solutions over 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space. This event brings more than 40 vertical markets together to generate a cross-pollination of ideas and crossover solutions. 

Further supporting these findings, in a separate PMMI survey of PACK EXPO International attendees asking for thoughts on what they were planning to look for at the show, it is clear automation is top of mind. Once again, the potential for automation and robotics to reduce the reliance on personnel and accommodate lower skilled workers was cited, as was the possibility of reducing the amount of monotonous and less rewarding work that must be done manually. One participant said they would be “looking at technologies to drive out drudgery type work,” while another planned to seek “automation for some of our simpler tasks so we can move the employees we have around to more complex jobs.”

Training and productivity aids and new user interface technologies were of keen interest to some, while several participants highlighted the potential of PACK EXPO International to provide a forum for sharing ideas and innovations, learning from experts and networking, with one CPG stating their aim as “gathering insights from counterparts.” 

It seems clear that automation technologies play an increasing role in the future of the packaging and processing industry and are a key focus of companies looking to cut costs, improve productivity, and reduce dependency on personnel as skills and retention problems continue to affect them – and PACK EXPO International is the perfect place to explore the best solutions.

PACK EXPO International is open now and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Registration is $130 and is available onsite or online at packexpointernational.com.  Exhibitor press kits can be found online.

Companies in this article
PMMI
Fill out the form below to request more information about Automation Takes Center Stage at PACK EXPO International
Related Stories
On display at PACK EXPO International, the International Microbus is a semi-automatic empty can depalletizer that can handle six different types of pallets.
PEI 2022
International Depalletizer Handles 6 Different Pallet Types
Attendees gather for day one of PACK EXPO International 2022 in Chicago.
PEI 2022
Emerging Brands Get Tailored Help to Scale Their Products
Leibinger 00 00 21 01 still001
PEI 2022
New Platform for Coding and Marking Faster
Screen Shot 2022 10 23 At 5 30 58 Pm
PEI 2022
Powdered Product Bagger Ensures Clean Seal & Accurate Dosing
Top Stories
Using advanced analytics, Festo AX maps data to learn a component, machine, product, or system’s healthy state and provide information for the correction of anomalies when data begins trending out of the normal range.
PEI 2022
Festo AX Introduced at PACK EXPO International
The Festo Automation Experience (AX) is an artificial intelligence platform for predictive quality, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization.
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 13 55 Pm
Controls & automation
Emerson's High-Speed Leak Detection System
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 10 16 Pm
Controls & automation
Emerson Releases Clean-in-Place Optimization Tool
Img 7903
PEI 2022
Sustainability News from Mars at PACK EXPO
TopTier’s low-infeed mechanical palletizer.
PEI 2022
Mechanical and Robotic Palletizers
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Products
Omnia Mustang Trays 2 600x400 1
Turnkey Packaging System
Omnia Packaging will be presenting its Mustang turnkey sustainable packaging system at PACK EXPO International.
Medium Duty Conveyor
Turnkey Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
Packaging World Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
Digital Printing for Labels & Packaging 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
2022 Bagging Hero
Bagging & wrapping
Bagging Pouching and Wrapping Playbook
View more »