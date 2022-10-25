PMMI Awards 6 Students $5,000 PACK EXPO Scholarships

The PMMI Foundation, of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awards six PACK EXPO scholarships totaling $30,000 to students attending PMMI Education Partners. Scholarship recipients were recognized yesterday at the annual PACK gives BACK™ networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26, 2022; McCormick place, Chicago).

“PMMI remains committed to supporting students enrolled at PMMI Education Partners and investing in the future packaging and processing workforce,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Fundraising events, such as PACK gives BACK™, provide critical resources to help our industry advance. We are thankful for the generosity of our sponsors, partners and attendees who help drive our industry forward.”

Each year the PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 in academic scholarships to students attending PMMI Education Partners. Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.6 million to strengthen the workforce within the packaging and processing industry.

To qualify for the $5,000 individual scholarship, students must attend a PMMI Education Partner, have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics, or a related field, and demonstrate a commitment to the industry.

Congratulations to the 2022 PACK EXPO Scholarship recipients:

Morgan Bartholomew - Pennsylvania College of Technology

Katelynn Chavez - Rutgers University

Brandon Coleman - Michigan State University

Caroline Joseph - Clemson University

Sarvesh Kinariwala - Rochester Institute of Technology

Maribel Morales - California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo

To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.