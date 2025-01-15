NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
FDA Proposes Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels for Food/Bev

The new front-of-package nutrition labels would assist consumers in making healthier food choices by emphasizing sodium, sugar, and saturated fat levels.

Sean Riley
Jan 15, 2025
FDA front of package nutrition label
The proposed labels would show whether these nutrients are present in low, medium, or high levels, along with their percentage of the daily value they represent.
Photo courtesy of FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed front-of-package nutrition labels intended to assist consumers in making healthier food choices. This initiative, announced in the closing days of the Biden administration, seeks to provide clear information on the levels of sodium, added sugars, and saturated fats in packaged foods and beverages. The proposed labels would show whether these nutrients are present in low, medium, or high levels, along with their percentage of the daily value they represent.

Packaging World columnist and resident legal expert specializing in food and drug law and packaging law Eric Greenberg is unsure whether the proposed labeling will affect consumers’ food selections.

“This proposal ends a years-long struggle to come up with an effective, abbreviated summary about a food’s character,” Greenberg says. “If it becomes effective, it will be interesting to see if it changes consumer behavior.”

Research has consistently shown that high consumption of sodium, sugar, and saturated fats is linked to chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, which significantly contribute to disability and healthcare costs in the United States. According to Rebecca Buckner, associate deputy director for human food policy at the FDA's Human Foods Program, most Americans, despite dietary recommendations, surpass the advised limits for these nutrients.

Companies in this article
Food and Drug Administration
