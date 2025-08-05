Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE

Community Poll: Recyclability of Packaging Materials

Learn what your peers look for when choosing packaging materials.

Aug 5, 2025

 

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
Recycling
Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California design packaging for recyclability
Freepoint
Recycling
Freepoint Eco-Systems and Source One Agree to Enter Collaborate to Develop Pretreatment Infrastructure for Advanced Recycling of Plastic Waste
Agilyx
Recycling
Agilyx Signs Agreement to Acquire 44% of GreenDot Global
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Boxes of footwear are conveyed on friction-top belting down a controlled 30’ decline before entering a 180-deg curve that uses side-flexing chain to stabilize boxes during the turning process.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Big Boost in E-Comm Packaging
This footwear company automated labeling, upgraded shrink wrapping, and tied it all together with smooth-running conveyor systems to increase throughput by 556%.
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
Recycling
Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California design packaging for recyclability
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Beer
Through the Line: Market Garden Brewery Scales Craft Beer Packaging
End users must deal with this pesky equipment problem to maximize IT-OT system integrations.
Controls & Machine Components
The Equipment Challenge Hindering End User IT-OT Integration
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Exclusive access: Packaging World editor-curated reports revealing PACK EXPO's most groundbreaking technologies across food, healthcare, and machinery sectors. Each report features truly innovative solutions selected from hundreds of exhibitors by our expert team. Transform your operations with just one click.
Access Now
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Spreadmate
Eco-Friendly Packaging Applicator
iAMBE Products' SpreadMate has a built-in silicone spatula that allows for mess-free, precise application of condiments while eliminating the need for disposable plastic utensils.
Accumulation Conveyor System
Pfannenberg to Showcase Comprehensive Thermal Management and Signaling Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
View More »