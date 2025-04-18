DS Smith, Marks & Spencer, and Guyenne Papier in Collaboration with LFI Emballages Switch to Paper-based Packaging

The pack features perforations and holes to accommodate variations in egg sizes while improving stacking stability and protection during transit. Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. DS Smith's Plastic-free Packaging for Egg Transport DS Smith has partnered with organic egg producer Niels & Grete to develop a packaging solution that eliminates plastic from their egg packaging. The new design replaces the previous method, which used plastic wrapping and two molded pulp trays, with a single pulp tray that fits into a corrugated cardboard pack. The pack features perforations and holes to accommodate variations in egg sizes while improving stacking stability and protection during transit. This packaging solution aims to reduce material use, speed up the packing process, and ensure full recyclability. DS Smith’s Circular Design Metrics tool was employed to assess the impact of sustainability, considering factors such as carbon footprint, recyclability, and supply chain efficiency. By using fully fiber-based materials, the new packaging aligns with circular economy principles and enhances the product’s presentation by allowing direct branding on the cardboard. DS Smith continues to drive sustainable packaging innovation through its Now & Next sustainability strategy, which focuses on waste reduction, material optimization, and improving circularity in packaging solutions. Image provided by ThePackHub

