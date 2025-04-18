DS Smith, Marks & Spencer, and Guyenne Papier in Collaboration with LFI Emballages Switch to Paper-based Packaging

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.
These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.
DS Smith's Plastic-free Packaging for Egg Transport
DS Smith has partnered with organic egg producer Niels & Grete to develop a packaging solution that eliminates plastic from their egg packaging. The new design replaces the previous method, which used plastic wrapping and two molded pulp trays, with a single pulp tray that fits into a corrugated cardboard pack. The pack features perforations and holes to accommodate variations in egg sizes while improving stacking stability and protection during transit. This packaging solution aims to reduce material use, speed up the packing process, and ensure full recyclability. DS Smith’s Circular Design Metrics tool was employed to assess the impact of sustainability, considering factors such as carbon footprint, recyclability, and supply chain efficiency. By using fully fiber-based materials, the new packaging aligns with circular economy principles and enhances the product’s presentation by allowing direct branding on the cardboard. DS Smith continues to drive sustainable packaging innovation through its Now & Next sustainability strategy, which focuses on waste reduction, material optimization, and improving circularity in packaging solutions.
Marks & Spencer Launches Paper-based Packaging Trial for Chocolate Bars
Marks & Spencer has launched a trial of paper-based packaging for its Vanilla Fudge Bar, aiming to eliminate 1.4 million plastic units from its stores over the next year. The paper packaging is designed for easy recycling, both curbside and on the go. If the trial proves successful, the retailer plans to extend the packaging to other chocolate bars, potentially removing an additional five million plastic units. This initiative follows M&S’s recent switch to cardboard packaging for its avocado products, which is expected to cut seven million plastic units. As part of its broader sustainability efforts, the company surpassed its target of removing 75 million plastic units for 2024/25 and is working towards eliminating one billion units by the 2027/28 financial year. By March 2025, M&S is expected to have reduced plastic usage by 500 million units. These efforts align with its Plan A roadmap to reach Net Zero by 2040, focusing on sustainable
Guyenne Papier and LFI Emballages Partner to Develop Cardboard Yogurt Pot
Guyenne Papier, a coating specialist from France, and LFI Emballages, a packaging solutions provider also based in France, have partnered to launch a 100% cardboard yogurt pot. This plastic-free, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging serves as an alternative to traditional plastic yogurt containers, responding to growing consumer demand for sustainable options. Made from UniversalBee VS 270 g cardboard—a mono-material coated with a water-based adhesive for heat sealing—the pot offers a barrier against water and fat, ensuring compliance with food safety standards and effective product preservation. The cardboard is fully recyclable and repulpable, with its cellulose fibres designed for reuse in papermaking. Compared to conventional cardboard-polyethylene (PE) jars, this design uses less coating material, minimizing resource consumption. Laboratory tests have confirmed the pot’s safety and performance, and the companies have secured a joint patent for the technology. This innovation leverages existing paper recycling infrastructure, aiming to reduce reliance on plastic in food packaging while maintaining functionality for manufacturers and consumers.
