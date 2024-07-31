KFC Pledges to Eliminate Non-Recoverable/Non-Reusable Plastic Packaging

The fast-food restaurant aims to eliminate non-recoverable or non-reusable plastic packaging by 2025, partnering with suppliers and franchisees to implement sustainable alternatives globally.

Sean Riley
Jul 31, 2024
Kfc Announces Global Pledge To Eliminate Non Recoverable Or Non Reusable Plastic Based Packaging By 2025

KFC has taken a significant step by pledging to eliminate non-recoverable or non-reusable plastic packaging by 2025. This goal is part of a broader commitment to sustainability, reflecting the company's recognition of its role in addressing global waste and packaging management issues.

"As a global brand that operates more than 22,000 restaurants in over 135 countries, KFC is in a position to have a real impact on how the industry approaches waste and packaging management," said Tony Lowings, KFC's Chief Executive Officer.

KFC has developed a comprehensive roadmap to achieve this goal, which involves collaboration with major suppliers and franchisees worldwide. The plan includes conducting audits to identify plastic waste reduction opportunities, partnering with suppliers to find sustainable packaging alternatives, and setting market-specific goals for reducing, reusing, and recycling materials. This multi-faceted approach aims to address the unique needs of local markets while maintaining a unified global strategy.

Several markets have already made significant strides in reducing plastic usage. For instance, KFC Singapore has announced plans to eliminate plastic straws and cup lids in its 84 restaurants. Similarly, KFC Romania and France are working towards replacing all plastic straws with paper alternatives. The chain has removed consumer plastic bags in India and is transitioning to sustainable alternatives for cups, bowls, sporks, and straws. These initiatives highlight the diverse strategies employed across different regions to meet the overarching sustainability goals.

KFC's commitment extends beyond its operations. The company is also a supporting partner of the NextGen Consortium, a multi-year, multi-industry global initiative to advance food packaging alternative design, commercialization, and reco. Through this partnership, KFC hopes to identify fiber packaging solutions that are recoverable across global infrastructures, further enhancing its sustainability efforts.

The implications of KFC's pledge are far-reaching. By setting a precedent for other companies in the fast-food industry, KFC is contributing to environmental sustainability and encouraging a shift towards more responsible packaging practices. This move could potentially influence regulatory policies and consumer expectations, driving a broader change in how packaging is approached globally.

