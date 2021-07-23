Solenis Collaborates with Pulpex to Scale Eco-friendly, PET-free Paper Bottle

Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals, is joining forces with Pulpex Limited and its global consortium partners to collaborate on the ongoing evolution of the Pulpex eco-friendly paper bottle.



Pulpex is a new sustainable packaging technology company established by venture management firm Pilot Lite and spirits producer Diageo. The company has developed the world’s first widely recyclable PET-free paper bottle made from sustainably sourced pulp.

As a technology partner, Solenis will provide chemical solutions to optimize the PET-free paper bottle, including surface treatments to enhance its functional and visual properties. The Pulpex technology allows for embossing, debossing, labeling and direct printing with food-safe colored pigments and dyes to fit brand needs.

Richard Brooks, global packaging director for Consumer Packaging at Solenis said, “This collaboration with Pulpex is another indicator of our commitment to new, sustainable and innovative technologies to the food and beverage paper packaging market. The partnership will enable Solenis to serve the growing eco-friendly paper bottle market while maintaining our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Scott Winston, CEO, Pulpex, said, “Solenis is well known as a leader of process and functional chemistries with over a century of service to the pulp and paper industry. The company’s technical know-how and its wide spectrum of solutions will help us deliver eco-friendly paper bottles that meet the brand and functional needs of our consortium partners.”



Pulpex consortium partners are working to develop branded paper bottles across several categories, including alcohol and non-alcohol beverages; liquid foods; homecare, personal care and consumer healthcare products; and lubricants. Pulpex is also working towards adding the capability of holding hot-fill and carbonated beverages by the end of 2022.

About Solenis

Solenis is a global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including the pulp, packaging paper and board, tissue and towel, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets. The company’s product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets and minimize environmental impact. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 41 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of approximately 5,000 professionals in 120 countries across five continents. Solenis is a 2021 US Best Managed Company.

About Pulpex

Pulpex Limited is a sustainable packaging technology company that offers the world’s first patented, customizable, single-mold paper bottle made from sustainable pulp that can be recycled curbside. Pulpex Ltd is a collaboration between Pilot Lite Group and Diageo PLC. Pilot Lite is a pioneer and international leader in venture management who directly invest in and convert corporate IP into free-standing, revenue-generating businesses. Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.pulpex.com.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com





