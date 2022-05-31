Videojet, Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking, and Coding Automation

Videojet and Loftware’s partnership will change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories, and warehouses, and removing reliance on a proprietary printer/software combination.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Videojet Technologies Inc.
May 31st, 2022
Videojet Logo

This collaboration focuses on extending Loftware’s Spectrum Enterprise Labeling solution to marking and coding. This will enable customers to drive all their printing devices from an all-in-one, digital solution, with coverage ranging from marking and coding production devices to supply chain thermal printers.

The partnership between Videojet and Loftware offers organizations a leap forward in their automation journey without costly wholesale replacement of existing printer fleets. With Loftware Spectrum driving their devices, companies can eliminate their reliance on proprietary software typically provided by printer manufacturers. It offers transformation for companies that have long struggled with multiple ways of driving marking and coding devices in an environment that is typically a heterogeneous mix of print technologies and associated software from different manufacturers. 

“Looking for innovative ways to improve our customers’ operational efficiency and reduce production errors is what Videojet does every day for thousands of customers across the globe,” said Ondrej Kruk, President of Videojet. “All companies can benefit from the deep industry expertise and collaboration of the Videojet and Loftware teams. Combining Videojet’s superior performance and range of marking and coding technologies and Loftware Spectrum will offer companies a step-change in their digital automation journey by controlling a mix of both Videojet and other vendors’ devices.”

The Loftware Spectrum 4.6 release, available now, expands its powerful Enterprise Labeling capabilities to include the ability to drive a broad set of marking and coding devices. New operator dashboards combined with standard integration with business applications also eliminate unnecessary human touch from labeling, marking and coding operations. By ensuring the correct template and data are at each printer in both their own facilities and those of their contractors, organizations can avoid mistakes and inefficiencies from inconsistent manual interventions during product changeovers.

“Loftware pioneered the Enterprise Labeling space as demand increased for a standardized platform for labeling across an organization’s global operations. In recent years, that same trend extended to marking and coding where companies are thirsting for a single software solution to replace the use and management of disparate and proprietary software applications required for different device makes and models,” stated Loftware President and CEO, Robert O’Connor, Jr. “We are excited to partner with a leader in the space like Videojet and to extend the robust capabilities of Loftware Spectrum so that both existing and new customers can benefit from our full range of output capabilities, including marking and coding devices.”

Through this collaboration, customers can now seamlessly implement, deploy, maintain and easily scale all their labeling, marking, and coding operations across multiple plants from a unified platform. They also can eliminate the costly and time-consuming issues brought on by manual intervention and mislabeling on the production floor while benefitting from global oversight capabilities and enabling local autonomy.

Loftware Spectrum is compatible across a full range of Videojet high-quality printers and offers configurable user interfaces driven by business rules, and APIs to support integration with production and business systems. Combined with the innovative VideojetConnect™ Remote Service and the largest field service team in the marking and coding industry, Videojet helps improve factory line uptime while reducing the need for customer intervention in marking and coding processes.


Companies in this article
Loftware, Inc.
Videojet Technologies Inc.
