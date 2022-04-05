Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding

Formerly Vice-President of Serac Holding, Graffin born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil and has been with Serac for over 20 years, being mentored by JJ Graffin to carry on the legacy that is the Serac Group of companies worldwide.

When ask for comment Graffin said; “I am honored by the trust placed in me by the members of the Board of Directors and, as I announced in the honor of my husband, I will do my best to be worthy of the responsibility and to preserve the Group Serac within the Graffin family. With all the members of the Board of Directors of Serac Holding and all the Directors of Serac Group, I count on each of you to continue to develop the Group created by Jean-Jacques Graffin, to ensure its growth for the benefit of all its employees and shareholders, and I sincerely thank you in advance for your commitment.”

Rose Graffin is based in Carol Stream, Ill., within the offices of Serac Inc,



