Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE

The initial launch of this product, which was rolled out to selected Sigma Stretch distributors in late 2021, generated tremendous interest from brand owners who wanted to take action towards their sustainability goals. Switching to Sigma Stretch VANISH or SPTek ECLIPSE stretch film ensures that they will not add to the accumulation of plastic waste in the environment if the stretch film is not properly recycled.

Mark Teo, CEO and President of Sigma Plastics said, "We evaluated numerous products to provide an option for our customers that would take care of any of our products that were not properly recycled and leaked into the environment. We selected Smart Plastic and their patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE bio-assimilation technology because it proved best-in-class. Expanding production and taking our partnership with Smart Plastic to new levels will be a tremendous highlight of 2022 for Sigma Plastics as we continue striving for environmentally responsible products and practices."

Jay Tapp, President and COO of Smart Plastic Technologies, added, "The Smart Plastic team is tremendously proud to partner with long-standing industry leader Sigma Plastics Group on a number of important sustainability initiatives. Our latest collaboration with Sigma Stretch was the development of a range of ECLIPSE enabled hand and machine stretch films. Despite the impact of COVID-19, we built a strong partnership with Sigma Stretch, successfully launching ECLIPSE stretch film at PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, and presenting at the 2021 AMI Stretch & Shrink Conference on the impact of plastic waste and closed-loop recycling. We are thrilled that the initial response has ignited a need for production expansion and look forward to continuing our work with Sigma Stretch throughout 2022."



