Customized Conveyor System

Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Multi-Conveyor
Apr 1st, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res

Some of the challenges on this system were:
• the multitude of product sizes, weights, and rates

• the need for vibratory bag settling sections in some of the conveyors to help distribute product within the bags

• merging and balancing of three lanes to two lanes

• the very limited floor space

• the 3 ft elevation differential from the baggers to the x-rays that is complicated by the additional elevation changes needed for the servo transpositor and servo over/under merges and related alternate conveyor paths.

Watch a brief video as Jim Paulsen, Account Manager, explains from the floor at Multi-Conveyor, this complex stainless steel wash down solution.

Some products will require only two baggers and will be delivering product to the two lanes going directly to the X-rays. If one of the baggers goes down, product will be transferred to the third bagger and delivered to the transpositor that will then be positioned to deliver bags to the alternate conveyor path for the now empty lane of the down bagger. When the down bagger returns to service, the flow to the transpositor will cease.

Some product rates will require three baggers to meet the required throughput. The third bagger will deliver product to the transpositor which will evenly distribute bags between the two upper level alternate bagger lane conveyors, which resulted in conveyors at four different levels. The third bagger flow will then go to their respective over/under servo merge on each lane. The servo belts on the lower level will position product to allow the bags from the upper level to drop in to an opening created by the servo belts. Ultimately the system design met the challenge of getting product from three lanes at 8 in. elevation and merging them to two lanes before delivering them at the 45 in. elevation required for the x-rays.

Multi-Conveyor additionally provided four (4) vibrating modules to settle product in the bags. VFD driven square rollers were mounted under the plastic belting to vibrate bags as they travel on the conveyor. The bag and case system is PLC controlled and includes 36 VFDs and 8 Servos.

The Multi-Conveyor controls and conveyors for the bag handling are part of its larger overall system that also includes empty case handling and full case indexing and merging from the two case packing lanes to a single discharge flow.

Companies in this article
Multi-Conveyor
Videos from Multi-ConveyorView all videos
Conveyors, Transpositor, Retract, Product Settling Merges Bags from 3 to 2 Lanes by Multi-Conveyor
Conveyors, Transpositor, Retract, Product Settling Merges Bags from 3 to 2 Lanes by Multi-Conveyor
Mar 28th, 2022
Hot-Fill Inversion Conveyor Increases Production 40% at Seaquist Orchards by Multi-Conveyor
Hot-Fill Inversion Conveyor Increases Production 40% at Seaquist Orchards by Multi-Conveyor
Feb 23rd, 2022
Metal Detector Cues Retractable Noser Reject Conveyor by Multi-Conveyor
Metal Detector Cues Retractable Noser Reject Conveyor by Multi-Conveyor
Jan 24th, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Customized Conveyor System
Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.
Apr 1st, 2022
Void Technologies Mdo Pe Films
Void Technologies Opens R&D and Compound Manufacturing Facility for Flexible Packaging
Void Technologies, a materials science company, opened its first U.S.-based, plastic reduction research labs and compound manufacturing facility to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging.
Apr 1st, 2022
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Image 2
Moisture Barrier Paper
Cortec’s EcoShield® barrier paper is made with a water-based barrier coating that creates an environmentally acceptable, fully recyclable replacement for polycoated and wax papers.
Mar 29th, 2022
Snack Food On Site Pic
Triton Helps Snack Food Manufacturer Optimize Product Flow and Accuracy
A Midwest snack food manufacturer chose Triton Innovation’s metering hopper and feeder systems when it added a new line to its production.
Mar 29th, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
R.A Jones’ technician Jake Young runs a machine diagnostic, a service provided to customers through its asset management program.
R.A Jones Expands its Asset Management Program for CPGs
R.A Jones adds machine line evaluations and revamped training services to its customizable customer support capabilities to alleviate brand manufacturers’ challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Innopack Packer
KHS Debuts Retrofits for Existing Packaging Machines
The new packaging line retrofits from KHS wrap beverage cans in paper instead of film and can be retrofitted to existing Innopack machines.
Mar 28th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022
Phoenix Bloomington Plant
Phoenix Opens Manufacturing Plant in Indiana
Closure manufacturer opens its fifth production site.
Mar 28th, 2022
Graphic Packaging Enviro Clip1
Graphic Packaging Extends Range of Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Beverage Industry
Graphic Packaging enhanced its range of sustainable multipack packaging for the beverage industry with the launch of EnviroClip™—a minimal material, paperboard alternative to plastic rings and shrink film for standard beverage cans.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Wipotec-OCS HC-FL-T catchweigher
Wipotec-OCS to Debut Predictive Maintenance Capabilities for Catchweighers
Solution uses historical analytics to predict component performance, streamlining and customizing maintenance for decreased downtime.
Mar 23rd, 2022
CBD product manufacturer CV Sciences tapped RRD’s deep expertise and strong resources for continued retail success and growth.
RRD Offers Specialty Services for Cannabis and CBD Brands
RDD’s services drive scale and product differentiation to help cannabis and CBD businesses keep pace with market demand and create meaningful product engagement with consumers at dispensaries and select CBD retailers.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Ulsan
Novelis to Build $50 Million Recycling and Casting Center in South Korea
Facility will reduce Novelis' carbon emissions by more than 420,000 tons a year.
Mar 21st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Carl Roeder
Cama North America Adds Carl Roeder and Amber Griggs to its Sales Force
Carl Roeder, Northwest Regional Sales Manager, and Amber Griggs, Southwest Regional Sales Manager will assist customers in their respective regions with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.
Mar 18th, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Acquires Neville and More
TricorBraun’s acquisition of UK rigid packaging manufacturer Neville and More will further expand its presence in Europe and around the world.
Mar 17th, 2022
220311 Pressemeldung Krones Digital
Krones Combines its Digitalization Activities
Krones created Krones.digital bringing together all groupwide resources in the fields of digitalization and automation in order to adopt an overarching approach to developing solutions primarily for gathering, analyzing and utilizing production data.
Mar 17th, 2022
Somic Ken Williams
SOMIC Packaging Hires Ken Williams as Service and After Sales Manager
Williams will be responsible for all machine installations and managing the Service team that is being expanded, he reports to CEO Peter Fox.
Mar 17th, 2022
Vivo 18 Coating Head
Coating Head for E-commerce
Robatech’s Vivo 18 allows tear strips to be applied to cardboard packaging for the first time by direct adhesive application. The same application head can be used to produce silicone release liners cost-efficiently.
Mar 17th, 2022
2022 03 Couplings Combi
Couplings
Couplings from JW Winco transmit rotary motions and torques from shaft to shaft and also even out tolerances and mechanical deflection that would otherwise result in damage to drive or measurement configurations.
Mar 16th, 2022
1
Intelligent Solution for Safe Object Differentiation and Identification on Conveying Solutions and Packaging Machines
The deTec4 Smart Box Detection allows for safe and intelligent human-material differentiation for rectangular-conveyed objects.
Mar 16th, 2022
Videojet V4236 ink
Videojet Expands Ink Portfolio for Continuous Inkjet Printers
Videojet Technologies’ V4236 halogen-free ink is now qualified for use in the Videojet 1280 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, and its high-adhesion Videojet V4230 ink is available for use in the high-speed Videojet 1880 CIJ printer.
Mar 16th, 2022
Orics Ds 4 (1) 1
Orics to Showcase Delta Robot at PACK EXPO East
Orics will be showcasing its DS-4 stainless-steel delta robot at PACK EXPO East. Meet the Orics and STXI Motion team at Booth 802.
Mar 16th, 2022
Logos 06
Emerald Packaging Announces Commitment to Reduce Plastic Use by 2025
Emerald Packaging became a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. This requires the company to make firm commitments to reduce the use of plastic by embracing goals in line with creating a circular economy.
Mar 15th, 2022
Tmc Logo Horiz Lg
The Massman Companies Acquires New England Machinery
The Massman Companies, a packaging machinery manufacturer, acquired New England Machinery, Inc., a privately held company based in Bradenton, FL.
Mar 15th, 2022
Dafiti Group
Dafiti Group Uses Bastian Solutions to Create Latin America's Largest AutoStore System
Dafiti Group created a warehouse using Bastian Solutions’ automation solutions that can support an increasingly convenient shopping experience for customers across Latin America.
Mar 10th, 2022