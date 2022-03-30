Solenis, BIO-LUTIONS Partner to Produce Sustainable Disposable Alternatives to Single-use Plastic Products

BIO-LUTIONS mechanically converts agricultural residues into unique, self-binding, durable fibcro® natural fibers. This patented method eliminates the need for binding agents or chemical cellulose isolation, as the fiber itself is used. From these fibers, BIO-LUTIONS creates a variety of sustainable single-use disposable products and packaging.

The company is using Solenis’ portfolio of barrier coatings for fiber-based products, which includes a range of products that repel water and water vapor, hot and cold liquids and oils and greases. These barrier coatings are available as either water-based polymer emulsions or solid biowaxes and are produced using the highest level of renewable raw material content currently feasible. Most importantly, fiber-based products coated with these barrier coatings typically are repulpable, recyclable, compostable and biodegradable, thereby offering packaging producers a way to improve their sustainability credentials with brand owners, retailers, and consumers.

“The demand for sustainable packaging has increased dramatically in recent years as consumers have become more mindful of the effects their buying choices have on the environment,” said Richard Brooks, Global Packaging Director, Food Packaging at Solenis. “Being a technology partner with such a new and innovative company like BIO-LUTIONS will allow a close working relationship where we can exchange ideas that hopefully lead to faster innovation and the creation of more sustainable disposable products for the food and beverage paper packaging market.”

"The extensive experience and know-how of Solenis is a great addition to our technical expertise in agricultural fiber-based product manufacturing. Our joint development of new barrier formulations for these products will create even more sustainable solutions for the market,” said Eduardo Gordillo, Founder and CEO of BIO-LUTIONS International AG. “The goal of our collaboration is to create innovative formulas for optimal symbiosis between the barriers and our fibcro® fibers, to meet the increased demand for sustainable solutions in the food and beverage industry. We are excited to work with the industry leader, Solenis, and to start addressing the complex challenges of the market together.”

