R.A Jones Expands its Asset Management Program for CPGs

Part of a diverse, customizable package that also features audits, preventative maintenance, and field service agreements, the new elements provide even greater support for customers focused on improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), maintaining a skilled workforce and minimizing costly downtime.

Leveraging a long history of packaging equipment innovation and expertise, R.A Jones’ asset management program includes five key components. After installation, at mutually agreed upon scheduled intervals, customers receive thorough equipment audits that ensure machinery reaches maximum OEE and flag any potential maintenance needs. Based on discussions around run schedules, volume goals, and other factors, the customer can also utilize preventative maintenance kits, which can be tailored to ensure a machine is running optimally and can continue to perform with the least amount of downtime possible. As a third feature of the program, customers can enter transparent service agreements that establish an annual bank of hours for expert technicians to either conduct routine maintenance or troubleshoot new issues on-site at the production facility.

Along with these existing features, R.A Jones will be offering extensive evaluations that review the upstream and downstream activity of a complete production line. This assessment identifies opportunities for operational improvement, not only related to R.A Jones’ own equipment but to the entire setup, helping customers make the most of valuable facility floor space. In addition, new increased training capabilities are being developed from R.A Jones to help bolster customers’ workforces with skilled line professionals who can perform diagnostics and repairs quickly and effectively. Through these resources, customers also encourage labor retention by offering professional development opportunities and building a skill set unique to a particular production line.

“Brand manufacturers are faced with meeting higher consumer demand for everyday goods than ever before, coupled with stresses of a strained supply chain and an ongoing labor shortage,” said Paul Wolf, Director of Customer Service at R.A Jones. “Our expanded asset management program is designed to ease those burdens for customers and help them extract the most value possible from their production lines to ensure they can efficiently meet their output goals. From our initial assessments to our scheduled maintenance visits, our support replaces the break/fix mentality with a proactive, strategic approach that anticipates production needs and connects customers with the right expert resources to max out uptime—every time.”

CPGs utilizing R.A Jones’ asset management program can choose to take advantage of the full suite of services or can opt for various elements on an a la carte basis. Regardless of the features selected, the customer receives access to a reliable, personal team of service representatives and a legacy of company expertise in diverse equipment types and product categories, creating a well-rounded support platform for meeting business goals.

R.A Jones’ asset management program is currently available in North America (with select services available globally) and applicable to a wide range of markets including food and beverage, personal and household goods, and more.



