Daren Roberts Named Plant Manager for Kendall Packaging

“We are excited to have Daren join our team and serve as a leader of our Pittsburg facility,” said Eric G. Erickson III, Kendall Packaging President and Chief Executive Officer. “Darren’s experience and enthusiasm will help us to continue the growth of the Pittsburg location, providing flexible packaging products to a diverse client base.”

Roberts, who earned a bachelor of science degree (2005) and a master’s degree (2007) in Business Administration and Management from Northwest Missouri State University, comes to Kendall Packaging after more than 10 years with Johnson Controls, most recently serving as the Plant Superintendent at the company’s Parsons, KS location.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Jack Trostle for his more than seven years serving as the Pittsburg Plant Manager,” Erickson said. “Jack was instrumental in our growth and his commitment to our clients and facility staff is greatly appreciated. We wish him well in his retirement.”