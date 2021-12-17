Syntegon Develops Paper-based Food Packaging as Part of Sustainable Packaging Project

As part of an EIT-funded project, Syntegon, together with partners from industry and research, is implementing the EIT project PACK4SENSE (Paper packaging for SENSitive foods) to develop a sustainable food packaging concept.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLC
Dec 17th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 320229 20c191ae F082 46df B7b6 6557efc74a79 0

Syntegon is working on this project with the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging in Dresden, Colruyt Group, Strauss Group, and the University of Reading.

EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The aim of the project is to pack even sensitive products with high barrier properties in more sustainable materials. Syntegon uses a special paper, which is particularly stretchable and tear-proof thanks to long cellulose fibers, thus enabling the production of sealed trays and cups with a depth of up to 30 millimeters.

A recycable barrier layer made of 95% mono-materials provides optimal product protection. The paper and the barrier layer, as well as the cover film can be easily separated, ensuring full utilization of its recyclability.

This sustainability advantage, however, also poses challenges for packaging manufacturers. On the one hand, consumers should be able to separate all components for waste sorting. On the other hand, paper and film must not be detached from each other unintenionally. To prevent this from happening, Syntegon’s TPU paper forming, filling, and sealing machine forms paper and barrier layer in a common process by thermoforming and pressing. “With the paper-based trays from the PACK4SENSE project, we have further developed our previous paper packaging solutions like the shaped paper pods – structured paper trays for the packaging of cosmetics and confectionery,” explains Matthias Klauser, project manager and sustainability expert at Syntegon.

For the PACK4SENSE trays and cups, the paper runs directly from the roll into the feeder – the barrier layer required for sealing is applied and joined to the paper without any further conversion step. Alternatively, manufacturers can use a converter to connect paper and protective layer of mono-material without heating. A forming station presses the materials into shape before the trays are filled and sealed. In addition to using a particularly stretchable paper that can withstand wrinkling during the forming process, it is important to preserve the separability of the materials: a specially adapted geometry of the forming tools reduces the tension on the materials during the manufacturing process.


Companies in this article
Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLC
Videos from Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLCView all videos
Robotic Packaging Overview
Robotic Packaging Overview
Dec 16th, 2020
Kliklok ACE for Secondary Packaging
Kliklok ACE for Secondary Packaging
Dec 16th, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 320229 20c191ae F082 46df B7b6 6557efc74a79 0
Syntegon Develops Paper-based Food Packaging as Part of Sustainable Packaging Project
As part of an EIT-funded project, Syntegon, together with partners from industry and research, is implementing the EIT project PACK4SENSE (Paper packaging for SENSitive foods) to develop a sustainable food packaging concept.
Dec 17th, 2021
Narvar Logo
Narvar Acquires Packaging and Printing Marketplace Lumi
The acquisition will drive transparency and better decisioning across the supply chain, enabling brands to deliver optimized customer experiences, online and off.
Dec 17th, 2021
Rick Michelman
Michelman Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Effective January 1, the following executive leadership changes will position the company for continued success and reinforce its commitment to its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, & Profit.
Dec 17th, 2021
Toray Chris Nothnagle Sr director Corporate Marketing
Chris Nothnagle Appointed Senior Director, New Business Development for Toray Plastics
Nothnagle will replace Ken Chang, who is retiring after 25 years of service. He will be responsible for managing the company’s R&D team and continue to oversee Toray’s Corporate Marketing Group.
Dec 17th, 2021
Logo Nice Pak
Nice-Pak Joins Environmental Groups to Generate Understanding about Reforestation and Youth Education Efforts
Nice-Pak is partnering with American Forests and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s flagship education program, Project Learning Tree to further its commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and improved health impacts.
Dec 16th, 2021
CC Label EcoFloat
Recycling Focus: Sleeve Technology for Easier Recycling is Introduced for Dairy Cups
Dec 16th, 2021
Logo Mobile No Tm
Liberty Packaging Acquires Alois Box Co.
Liberty Diversified International (LDI), a manufacturer of corrugated packaging containers and point-of-purchase display, has acquired Alois Box Co. located in Chicago.
Dec 16th, 2021
Delta Bagger Triangle
Triangle Package Machinery to Exhibit Latest Poultry Bagging Technology at IPPE
Triangle Package Machinery will exhibit its next-generation Delta vertical vf/f/s bagger designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages.
Dec 16th, 2021
Beckhoff 25 Years Twin Cat Print
Beckhoff ‘s TwinCAT Automation Software Turns 25
Celebrating a quarter century of success, the Beckhoff engineering and runtime platform continues to deliver maximum functionality through bold decisions and a drive for innovation.
Dec 16th, 2021
Vuk Trivanovic Ceo
Vuk Trivanovic Named CEO of Shurtape Technologies
He will expand his role and responsibilities as CEO to encompass the full scope of Shurtape’s global business, now including its Ohio-based Consumer & Craftsman (C&C) Group.
Dec 16th, 2021
Mrp Logo 614208b601bea
Mold-Rite Plastics Celebrates its Ohio Facility’s 50th Anniversary
Plastic closures manufacturer, Mold-Rite Plastics, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1971 as Weatherchem Corp., the company has a long history of creating innovative dispensing closures.
Dec 16th, 2021
Pr Synerlink Joins Ehedg 121421 Final Web 7
Synerlink Joins European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)
By joining (EHEDG), Synerlink, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will bolster its ability to identify and pursue top hygiene and food safety practices on behalf of its customers.
Dec 15th, 2021
Mh247 Aero Rubber Pallet Bands Main 800
Sustainable Rubber Pallet Bands Earn Material Handling Award
Aero Rubber Corp. was a winner in Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7’s Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards competition in the Packaging & Pallets category.
Dec 15th, 2021
Logo Cmjn
Arjobex/MDV Becomes Polyart
Following the recent merger between Arjobex and MDV, manufacturers of specialty label facestock, packaging, and advertising signage substrates, the new group adopted the name Polyart.
Dec 15th, 2021
Clamtainer #1
Recyclable Clamshell Packaging
Jamestown Plastics’ Clamtainer™ is a durable and sustainable alternative to traditional clamshell packaging that can be incorporated into manufacturers’ frustration-free packaging programs.
Dec 15th, 2021
Pr Atp Engineering & Packaging Is The New Ima Ilapak And Ima Record Sales And Service Agent In Spain 5
IMA Ilapak and IMA Record Name ATP Engineering & Packaging as Sales and Service Agent in Spain
In December, ATP became the official Spanish sales representative for IMA FLX's hf/f/s flow wrappers, vf/f/s baggers, and weighing & counting systems.
Dec 15th, 2021
Cw 600
ACMA to Showcase Machinery for the Confectionery Market at ProSweets 2022
ACMA, a Coesia company, will showcase its machinery designed to meet the needs of the confectionery market with renewed attention to sustainability.
Dec 14th, 2021
Cremer Multi Counter Close Up Pr
Multi-Counter Machine System
Utilizing its HQ Series counting and dispensing machines, Cremer’s customizable system is suitable for apportioning various wrapped food assortments such as mixed chocolates, candies, and coffee pods.
Dec 13th, 2021
Ds Smith Log 5aafbed661e36
DS Smith Replaces Single Use Plastic Pieces with Paper-based Solutions for Retailers
The sustainable packaging company is set to replace more than 1 billion pieces of single use plastic by 2025.
Dec 10th, 2021
Strip 2 Ml 5 Prodotti
Tekni-Plex Receives ISO Certification for Contract Filling in the Beauty and Skincare Markets
Tekni-Plex received the ISO 22716 designation for the contract filling of personal care, skincare, cosmeceutical, and cosmetics products, which certifies that it operates according to the Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.
Dec 10th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Siemens
Enclosed Drive System
Siemens launches the SINAMICS G120XE enclosed drive system designed specifically for industrial pump, fan, and compressor applications in a wide variety of markets.
Dec 10th, 2021
Laneige Wsm 21 Ad Product Cut 1
Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging
Amorepacific will use Eastman's Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* for its LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask product line.
Dec 9th, 2021
Pregis Ever Tec Stack
Pregis Begins Product Production at New Facility in Atlanta
Pregis’ new $14 million manufacturing site will produce curbside-recyclable paper mailers.
Dec 9th, 2021
Beckhoff El7062 Print
Stepper Motor I/O Terminal
Beckhoff’s EL7062 dual-channel EtherCAT terminal enables the direct connection of two stepper motors in the medium power range of up to 3 A and for a voltage range of 8–48 V.
Dec 9th, 2021
Mg Kws
MG America: Capsule Checkweigher
The new KWS features capsule transport that is vertically oriented resulting in eliminated 'pinch' points for capsules, and toolless changeover that takes place in under five minutes.
Dec 8th, 2021
Recycold 1
Ranpak Acquires Recycold Cool Solutions BV
Ranpak Holdings Corp. expands its cold chain packaging solutions with the acquisition of Recycold Cool Solutions BV.
Dec 8th, 2021
Picture 1 Flat Map For Sliced Cheese
Recyclable Packaging for Sliced Food Products
Sealpac’s FlatMap® modified atmosphere packaging is designed for sliced products such as meat, dairy, and seafood. It allows products to be placed on a flat cardboard carrier made from bleached or unbleached fiber.
Dec 8th, 2021
Bacon Draft Inprocess Image
Bacon Loading System
JLS’ hygienic Harrier bacon draft loading system automatically loads fresh sliced retail bacon drafts into thermoformers. A patent-pending robotic gripper EOA tool prefolds a flat bacon L-board flap utilizing a combination of linear servo actuators.
Dec 8th, 2021
Phoenix Contact
Speed Starter
The CONTACTRON speed starter from Phoenix Contact offers functions common in a variable frequency drive without the complexities. It provides ramp-up and ramp-down functions while the motor is under load, which a soft starter cannot.
Dec 8th, 2021
Jones Healthcare Group expands its portfolio of medication adherence packaging with three new blister packs designed for pharmacy automation, and made from sustainable, bio-sourced materials from good natured® (from left to right: the FlexRx™ Reseal, Qube Pro and FlexRx™ One).
Jones Healthcare Group: Expanded Medication Adherence Packaging
With a focus on sustainability, the new Qube and FlexRx™ blister packs are designed for pharmacy automation, and are reportedly the first to use eco-friendly Bio-PET material.
Dec 7th, 2021
Ep 100 Updated 650x464
Edge Protection Machine
Paper Machinery Corp. introduces the servo-driven EP 100 machine designed to apply barrier tape to edge protected paperboard containers.
Dec 7th, 2021
Pr Divert Cases In Smallest Footprint By Multi Conveyor Hr
Divert System Redirects Unsealed Cases Using DARB Rollers
Multi-Conveyor recently built a divert system to properly accept sealed product at the discharge of a case sealer using a DARB (dual activated roller belt) switch as the divert belting of choice.
Dec 7th, 2021