Liberty Packaging Acquires Alois Box Co.

In recent years, Liberty Packaging has also acquired corrugated-focused container firms in Dallas, Houston, Omaha, and San Diego.

Alois Box has manufactured corrugated boxes, die cuts, and displays since 1953. The Alois Box employees will become part of the Liberty Packaging team.

According to Mike Fiterman, LDI’s Chairman and CEO, “This acquisition of Alois Box is part of our growth strategy focused on serving customers with speed, efficiency and quality.”

Fiterman said Alois Box Co. and its brands will become part of LDI’s Liberty Packaging group, North Region. He said David Jones and other existing senior employees will continue to staff key management positions in the company.

Jones said, “As part of Liberty Packaging, we will continue to deliver exceptional customer service. Time and again, we have proven to be the go-to supplier for our customers.”

LDI’s Fiterman said, “Our industry is changing. This acquisition will help us deliver on our commitment to customers for increasingly demanding corrugated solutions, including sustainability, right-weighting and retail-ready packaging.”



